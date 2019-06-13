Photo Flash: Main Street Theater Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The beloved Peanuts gang is back at Main Street Theater (MST)! The popular musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on the classic comic strip by Charles Schulz, is celebrating its 51st anniversary.

"It's fun, it's adorable, the music and characters are iconic, and the set is designed so that you feel like you are inside a comic strip!" shares MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director Vivienne M. St. John. "What Charlie Brown goes through is so relatable. We've all been there. And the musical reminds us that friendships can endure no matter what hardships come along." "It's also classic Broadway," offers MST Theater for Youth Production and Stage Manager Danielle Docwra.

The production will run at MST's Midtown location, 3400 Main St. in Matchbox4. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $24.

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances. There is a Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed performance June 22 at 11:00am. The Audio-described performance (headsets available) is June 22 at 2:00pm. The ASL interpreted performance is July 27 at 2:00pm. Large print playbills are also available at Will Call.

Celebrate the Peanuts gang and all their escapades with kites, school and unrequited love. A summer spectacular for all ages! Children under the age of 3 (including sleeping babies) not allowed in the theater.

The production is directed and choreographed by Jimmy Phillips with musical direction by Steven Jones. The cast is Taleon Stonecipher (Charlie Brown), Matthew Steven Lawrence (Snoopy), Megan Jankovic (Lucy), Daniel Edwards (Linus), Christopher Scurlock (Schroeder), and Sophia Elizabeth Clarke (Sally).

The design team is Liz Freese (set), Donna Southern Schmidt (costumes), Hudson Davis (lighting), Shawn W. St. John (sound), and Lauren Davis (props). Danielle Docwra is the production stage manager. Saraiah Gonzalez is the performance stage manager.

Photo Credit: RicOrnelProductions/ Liz Freese



Megan Jankovic and Taelon Stonecipher

Matthew Steven Lawrence

The Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Megan Jankovic and Taelon Stonecipher

Christopher Scurlock and Megan Jankovic





