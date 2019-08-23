OTHELLO THE REMIX Announces Cast

The Obsidian Theatre has announced the Houston premiere of The Q Brother's OTHELLO: The Remix, originally presented on Broadway by John Leguizamo. Brothers and collaborators JQ and GQ have a body of work that span 20 years adapting Shakespeare's work (Funk It Up About Nothin', I Heart Juliet , and The Bomb-itty of Errors.) "Since living and working in New York City, I've been a long time fan of the Q-Brothers and all of their material. When this project was presented to me by The Obsidian Theatre I was beyond excited to have the pristine opportunity to direct and choreograph such an iconic theatrical gem," said Bryan-Keyth Wilson

This fresh take on Shakespeare's tragedy is spun out and lyrically rewritten over original beats by The Q Brothers-America's leading re-interpreters of Shakespeare through hip-hop. Whether you're looking for a rockin' night of rhythm and rhyme or a new way to think about Shakespeare, OTHELLO: The Remix delivers an intense, high energy spin like no other.

OTHELLO: The Remix is produced by The Obsidian Theatre which is Executive Artistic Direction of Tom Stell. Tickets for the Houston Premier can be purchased on www.obsidiantheater.org

The New York Times says, "This show is clever and exhubrantly performed mash-up of hip-hop and Shakespeare. The music pulses with life." The city of Houston is no stranger to Hip-Hop Music and this production will a lot an opportunity for Hip-Hop music fans and Shakespeare aficionados to meet in a collective space to witness a mash-up of street music and classical theatre. "I am a hip-hop music head and I have an affinity to the Bard's work, and now I have the creative opportunity to bring my two loves together. H-Town is a city rich with Hip-Hop culture that spans decades and I plan to pay homage to "Screwston," Bryan-Keyth Wilson said.

The cast includes: Aaron Phillips as Othello, Brett Hart as Iago, Jeremiah C. Gray as Cassio, Dom Hernandez as Roderigo and Ya-Ya Smith as DJ Absolute. Creative team includes Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Director, Choreographer, Costume/ Light Designer), Ya-Ya Smith (Associate Director), Emauri Baker (Assistant Choreographer).





