Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co And The Asia Society Present FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA VIRTUAL READING SERIES

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company and Asia Society Texas Center present a celebration of women's voices as we stage three readings of Houston premiere plays by Asian and Asian American women.

The series, which was originally to be performed live over two days will now be presented online over a three week period in June. The series highlights the talents and accomplishments of women playwrights across the globe.The plays will be readings that have been safely recorded in a virtual setting, during times of social distancing.

FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA is the second project in the FEMFEST reading series, and will be presented in collaboration with Asia Society Texas Center.

The first play, PEACHES, is by Korean American Playwright, Soo-Jin Lee, and can be accessed on the Asia Society's website June 4-10, 2020. Synopsis: In northern Virginia, two Korean American best friends, Ji Hae and Robert, discover secrets about each other. Their last day of summer begins at a wedding and ends in a peach orchard. Directed by Peter Ton.

The second play, MOTHER IN ANOTHER LANGUAGE, by South Asian playwright and journalist, Taniya Hossain, is also in collaboration with Shunya Theatre and will be available June 11-17. Synopsis: When Tarak, a Bengali ex-pat, and Karen, an American, decide to get married, they know they're in for some cultural challenges. But when Tarak buys them a brownstone and asks permission to move his mother Meena into the basement apartment, Karen knows she's getting more than she bargained for. Things go from bad to worse when Karen's mother, Blanche, is suddenly broke and homeless and has to move in with Meena, turning them into the odd couple.Directed by Mildred's Umbrella's Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker.

The third play will be available June 18-24. THE HATMAKER'S WIFE, is by award-winning playwright, Lauren Yee. Synopsis: When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the ideas of family, home, and true love itself. Directed by Christine Jugueta.

Interviews with Soo-Jin Lee and Taniya Hossain will be presented with the videos.

FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA will be available at https://asiasociety.org/texas . Info can also be found on www.mildredsumbrella.com. For more information, call Asia Society Texas at 713.496.9901 or e-mail info@mildredsumbrella.com.

Viewing the plays is free, but audience members must register. An access link and password will be provided to registrants via email once the plays are available for viewing.

Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You