MEAN GIRLS is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars This Month

Theatre Under The Stars will launch the second half of its 2024/25 Season with the North American Tour of Mean Girls. The musical comedy, adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film, will run January 28 through February 9.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

The tour features Katie Yeomans as “Cady Heron,” Maya Petropoulos as “Regina George,” Kristen Amanda Smith as “Gretchen Wieners,” MaryRose Brendel as “Karen Smith,” Alexys Morera as “Janis Sarkisian,” Joshua Morrisey as “Damian Hubbard,” José Raúl as “Aaron Samuels”, Kabir Gandhi as “Kevin G,” Kristen Seggio as “Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George,” and Tym Brown as “Mr. Duvall.”

The cast also includes Megan Arseneau, Thalia Atallah, Gino Bloomberg, Armani Brown, Connor Buonaccorsi, Paloma D'Auria, Kayla Goins, Owen Kent Ing, Tay Marquise, Brandon Moreno, Michael Mottram, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Emma X. O'Loughlin, Lucy Rhoades, Ariel Shani, and Jocelyn Darci Trimmer.

"Mean Girls is the perfect blend of razor-sharp humor and infectious music," said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. "It's a hilarious and wildly entertaining look at friendship, self-discovery, and figuring out where you belong—and Houston audiences are going to have an absolute blast!"

TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre alum Armani Brown, who is making his Broadway National Tour debut in the Ensemble of Mean Girls, was last seen on the TUTS stage in 2024's acclaimed production of Disney's Newsies.

The Humphreys School is the premiere education program for aspiring professional musical theater students. Welcoming more than 800 students annually, the program offers an unparalleled opportunity: the chance to audition and perform in TUTS' mainstage productions. Alumni include celebrated performers like Sadie Sink, Mallory Bechtel, Trey Curtis, Kevin Cahoon, and Chandra Wilson.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

