Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

David LaDuca - RETROSEXUAL - David LaDuca Productions 26%

Brandon Allen - CAROL BURNETT TRIBUTE SHOW - Pasadena Little Theater 23%

Luke Hales - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 15%

Cindy Perkins - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 14%

Corey Barron - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 11%

Joshua Page - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 8%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erica Gallegos - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - National Youth Theater 9%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 7%

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 6%

Courtney Chilton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Garden Theater 5%

Ellie Williams - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 4%

Austin Colburn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 4%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Sarah Sneesby - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 3%

Dana Lewis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Heidi Kloes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Class Act Productions 3%

Mieka Phillips - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

Cathy Marston - SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%

Angela Pajestka - DESCENDANTS - Class Act Productions 3%

Amy keels - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Courtney Jones - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Stacy Hawking - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Audrey Carter & Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 2%

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa - DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 2%

Mieka Phillips - ANYTHING GOES - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Urian Washington - ADDAMS FAMILY - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Cherita Judson - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Luke Hamilton - PIPPIN - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Aisha Ussery - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 12%

KiLee Thompson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 8%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Laurie Lewis - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 5%

Rebekah Hooton & Diana Goldman-Horn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 5%

Colleen Grady - RENT - TUTS 5%

Amy Kerne and Dee Willis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 4%

Heather Morrill - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 4%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Kathyrn Moore - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Chaney Moore - ADVANCE MAN (PART 1 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Kim Tharp - TOTALLY 80'S, THE MUSICAL - National Youth Theater 3%

Leah Smith - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Ricky Martinez - BLAST RADIUS & SOVEREIGN (PARTS 2 AND 3 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Alejo Vietti - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 3%

Rodrigo Munoz - TORERA - Alley Theatre 3%

Victoria DePew - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Nicole Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

Andrew Cloud - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Raquel Barreto - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Nicole Carter - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 2%

Nicole Wee - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 1%

Helen Huang - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

Ruth Anderson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Andre Herrington - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 20%

SWAN LAKE - Houston Ballet 14%

BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 13%

THE NUTCRACKER - Houston Ballet 13%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 11%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 6%

DIVERGENCE - Houston Ballet 5%

GOOD VIBRATIONS - Houston Ballet 5%

DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 4%

SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin Urick - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 13%

Alyssa Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 10%

Erica Gallegos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 7%

Tina Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Ty Defoe - RENT - TUTS 6%

Dana Cretsinger & Hannah Hale - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 4%

Ashley Love - SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 4%

Logan Vaden - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 4%

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Christina Haynes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 4%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Heidi Kloes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 3%

Adam Isbell - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Cyril Pajestka - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Monique Midgette - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 2%

Joel Sandel - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Ray Pereira - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Trish Gant - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 2%

Demi Sparks - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Luke Hamilton - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Cricket Pepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Monroe Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Kathleen Richardson - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Lonestar college CyFair Center of the Arts 12%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 7%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 5%

Andrew Roblyer, Sloane Teagle, Brenda Palestina, and Michelle Sosa - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Ashley Love - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 4%

Melody Montez - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Andi Kirkland - THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 4%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 3%

Colton Berry - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 3%

Whitney Zangarine - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - cone man running productions 3%

Angela Perkins - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

Jayme McGhan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Ron Jones - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Karla Brandau - ART - Company Onstage 2%

Sophia Watt - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Sam Martinez - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 2%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 2%

Vance Johnson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 2%

Eleanor Holdridge - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Aaron Brown - FAIRVIEW - 4th Wall Theatre 2%

Aprille Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Rob Melrose - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 1%

Rob Melrose - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 7%

SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 3%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right Productions 2%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 1%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 1%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vanessa Pearson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 9%

Shana Manna - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 8%

Jacob Zamarripa - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 7%

Brandon Christian / Ron Neyland - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 7%

Brian Tovar - RENT - TUTS 6%

Ian Evans - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Erika Ubias - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 5%

Cat Tate Starmer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 4%

Yuki Nakase Link - TORERA - Alley Theatre 4%

Jacob Zamarripa - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 4%

Rui Rita - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 3%

Rachel Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Jacob Zamarripa - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 3%

Kevin Tully - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Clint Allen - MACBETH - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Janessa Harris - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

David Palmer - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Ian Evans - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Hudson Davis - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Hudson Davis - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

John Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Cat Tate Starmer - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

John Meek - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Seth Carter Ramsey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in the Shade 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Chelsea Duncan - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 9%

Jesse J. Sanchez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 9%

Ashlie Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 8%

Nathan Koci - HADESTOWN - Hobby Center 6%

Willie Brown Jr - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 6%

Phillip Hall - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 5%

Dana CRETSINGER - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 5%

Danielle Webster - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Derrick Gibbs - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Carver Mathis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

John L. Cornelius II - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 4%

Phillip Hall - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 3%

William Michael Luyties - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Derrick Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Jonathan Craft - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Jonathan Craft - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Alec Wimmer - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Adam Delka - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Danielle Webster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Gerry Poland - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Danielle Webster - NUNSENSE - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 8%

COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 6%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 4%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 4%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertianment 4%

SWEENEY TODD - TUTS 3%

RENT - TUTS 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right of Texas 2%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - Hobby Center 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

TOTALLY 80'S, THE MUSICAL - National Youth Theater 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 11%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 9%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 8%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 6%

A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players at the George Theater 5%

PHENOMENAL WOMAN: MAYA ANGELOU - The Ensemble Theatre 5%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 4%

PLUMSHUGA - Stages Repertory Theatre 4%

HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 4%

NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 4%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley theatre 4%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 4%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 4%

FISH'S BELLY - University of Houston 3%

TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) - Catastrophic Theater 2%

THE NEW GIRL - Fade to Black Theater Frest 2%

FORGET ME NOT - Match 2 1%

THE HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Urick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Playhouse 1960 8%

Brent Cabote - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Emma Robinson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 5%

Alessandro Baldan - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 5%

Heather Morrill - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 3%

Teressa Zimmerman - RENT - TUTS 3%

Nelson Perez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 3%

Whitney Wyatt - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

Kinley Pletzer - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

Drahnier Schmidt - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertianment 2%

Hannah Yarbrough - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Lucas Oliverez - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Brandon Allen - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Jackie Burns - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Cyril Pajestka - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Crystyl Swanson - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 2%

Stephen Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 2%

Faith Abbott - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 1%

Kristen Herink - SEUSSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Brandi Kiekel - SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 1%

H. Russ Brown - SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - FOOTLOOSE - Lonestar College Montgomery 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Ross - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 7%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 5%

Emily Buesing - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 4%

Brandon Allen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

Jill Linton - NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Compant 3%

Todd Waite - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 3%

Zachary Fine - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 3%

Grace Ojionuka - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 2 AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Ashley Love - MISERY - College of the Mainland 3%

Roger Ramirez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Diana Alcaraz-Villa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Deborah Hope - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Trinity Dunn - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 2%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Frank Mena - ART - Company Onstage 2%

Teressa Zimmerman - ROE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Aydin Mathews - WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 2%

John Patterson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Laura Coccimiglio - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Points North Theatre 2%

Lauren Hainley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Olivia Clayton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 1%

Alexandra Silber - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

Raven Justine Troup - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 1%

Brian Heaton - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 1%

Jesse Castellanos - TORERA - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 24%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 5%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 4%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Hobby Center 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 3%

THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Company 2%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 2%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 2%

A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 1%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 1%

WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 1%

HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Rice University 1%

PLAYING DOCTOR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

ART - Company Onstage 1%

PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 34%

TOSCA - Houston Grand Opera 23%

THE WRECKERS - Wortham Theater, Houston Grand Opera 14%

STREET SCENE - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 12%

TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 10%

L’INCORONAZIONE DI POPPEA - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 9%

Kristi and Cody Vaughn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 8%

Manny Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Stephanie Patrisso, Chris Lowe & Bill Anders - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 5%

Ari Kogut - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 5%

Torsten Louis - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 5%

Tanya Orellana - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 4%

Lee O Barker - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Colton Berry - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Jamie Desel - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

A Motown Christmass - JAMES V. THOMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Monroe Moore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Moore Vision Entertianment 3%

Nicholas White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 3%

Afsaneh Ayani - A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME AND SPACE - Catastrophic Theater 3%

Misty Hale - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Johnny Barton - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Michael Locher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Aprille Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Kevin Rigdon - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 2%

Afsaneh Aayani - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Misty Hale - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 2%

Stefan Azizi - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 2%

Amy keels and Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Steele - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 14%

Dr. Lisa Morales - SOUND OF MUSIC - National Youth Theater 12%

Lindsay Jones - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 7%

Jarred Popoff - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 6%

Rick Nichols - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 6%

Andrew Roblyer & Mandy Mershon - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 6%

Steven Sarp - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Cliff Caruthers - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 5%

Tricia Yurcak - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 5%

Estus Stephens - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 4%

John Gromada - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 4%

Isaiah Parnell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Robert Leslie Meek - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 3%

Jon Harvey - MISERY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

Cliff Caruthers - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Adrian Washington - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Adrian Washington - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Steven Sarp - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Steven Sarp - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Adrian Washington - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Ryan Thornton - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Rec Room Arts 1%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 11%

Lyle Tate - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 7%

Susan Koozin - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 6%

Steven Reeder - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 5%

Luke Housos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Cami Hough Payette - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 5%

Wyatt Langehennig - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Class Act Productions 3%

Kinley Pletzer - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 3%

Troi Coleman - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Nelson Perez - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Lauren Mulacek - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Natalie Monreal - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Rocky Banks - THE FULLY MONTY - Galveston ETC 2%

Brandon Brumfield - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Lauren Herink - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Elle Anders - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Whitney Wyatt - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

Kyle Hamsher - SPAMALOT - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Pari Zangara - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Art Factory 1%

Lucas Olivarez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 1%

Daniel Edwards - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 1%

Aaron Phillips - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Maya Snideman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 1%

Olivia Clayton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ArtFactory Houston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lloyd Wayne Taylor - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 30%

Trinity Dunn - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 8%

Ian Lewis - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - JCC Houston 3%

Orlando Arriaga - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Helen Rios - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Susan Koozin - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Kat Blake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 2%

Julia Noble - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Venise Watson - HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Alric Davis - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Ansonia Jones - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Megan Matlock - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 1960 1%

Natasha Bates - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 1%

Amy Gustin Millin - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 1%

Teresa Ragland - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Kevin Crouch - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 1%

Judy Ahlhorn - PLAYING DOCTOR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Aaron Garrett - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%

Sean Keith Thompson - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - Theatre Southwest 1%

Elizabeth Bunch - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 1%

Joseph Urick - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Dylan Godwin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 1%

Bain Beason - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 1%

Marvin Byrkett - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CINDERELLA - Main Street Theater 13%

SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 13%

13 THE MUSICAL - Class Act Productions 13%

OLIVER JR - Playhouse 1960 13%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - The Ensemble Theatre 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 11%

SEUSSICAL - Moore Vision Entertianment 10%

SEUSSICAL - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 6%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Southwest 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL FOR KIDS - Express Children's Theatre 5%

