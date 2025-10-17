LSC-CyFair's Choirs to Celebrate Music And Beauty At Choral Performance in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lone Star College-CyFair Music Department fall season will get underway with "Music, Beauty is Life" choral concert Oct 24."This is a concert celebrating the deep relationship between music and the endless forms of beauty, that are woven into the very fabric of our lives," said Dr. Paulo Gomes, who will be conducting the LSC-CyFair Chamber Singers and Concert Choir.Experience a night of powerful choral music featuring the talented LSC-CyFair student vocalists.The program spans from classic composers like Britten and Vaughan Williams to modern masters Antognini, Runestad and Hagenberg.

The performance will be highlighted by a special presentation of Vaughan Williams's "Five Mystical Songs," featuring vocal faculty Dr. Aidan Smerud, a string quintet and pianist Eunae Lee."We have compiled a selection of dramatic and intimate pieces to celebrate the breathtaking beauty of faith, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unparalleled artistry on the wonder of nature and human experience," Dr. Gomes said.Get tickets now for the 7:30 p.m. evening of entertainment in the Main Stage Theater at LoneStar.edu/boxoffice.

Check out the full music season schedule at LoneStar.edu/CFA with information on the upcoming Fine Arts Showcases, the Symphonic Band, Symphony Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble, Composer's Club and Choir concerts. Learn more about LSC-CyFair's Music Department offerings, auditions, scholarships and more at LoneStar.edu/cyfairmusic.