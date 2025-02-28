LALO AND OSHUN Will Make World Premiere in Houston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, in collaboration with ALMAAHH and the Southern Soul Theater Ensemble, will present the world premiere of LALO AND OSHUN, a groundbreaking choreopoem by award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. This highly anticipated performance will debut on March 10, 2025, at 12:30 PM in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center in Houston, Texas, as part of the ExxonMobil Theatre District Open House.

A fusion of spoken word, movement, and music, LALO AND OSHUN explores themes of family, culture, and spirituality, delivering a dynamic and thought-provoking experience. Wilson, who serves as writer, director, and choreographer, describes the piece as “a testament to resilience, identity, and the power of storytelling as a vehicle for cultural understanding.” He explains, “LALO AND OSHUN tells the story of an Afro-Cuban man seeking his place in a world where his skin does not fully encompass the depths of his identity. Bringing stories to the stage that center marginalized voices and explore the vastness of the African Diaspora is at the heart of my work.”

Featuring Jeremiah Gray as Lalo and Christian Simon as Oshun, the production brings an emotional depth that promises to captivate audiences. Gray reflects on the role, saying, “Exploring the character of Lalo has been a journey of self-discovery and affirmation. While our experiences may not be identical, the emotions, struggles, and triumphs he faces resonate with many men of color navigating their place in the world. This story is about embracing one's identity in all its complexity and standing firmly in that truth.” Simon, who portrays Oshun, adds, “Stepping into Oshun's essence has been transformative. She serves as a guide for Lalo, helping him navigate his journey of cultural pride and self-acceptance. Her presence is a reminder that love, heritage, and self-discovery are deeply intertwined, and through her, we see the importance of embracing every facet of who we are.”

Other creative team members include Jaquline Harrison, Production Manager, Cameron King, Language Consultant and Shantez Tolbut, Dramaturg.

The Theatre District Open House is a free, family-friendly event, LALO AND OSHUN offers audiences of all ages a rare opportunity to experience the vibrancy and innovation of contemporary Black/Latinx theater. Houston Theater District is thrilled to bring back Theater District Open House for the first time since 2019! Generously sponsored by ExxonMobil, this event truly captures the heart and soul of the performing arts in Houston and celebrates our community's rich cultural diversity. Join us for an afternoon of performances, activities, and experiences – all free and open to guests of all ages! This performance will be part of a full day packed with exciting events. Brought to you by the performing arts companies and venues of the district, we are excited to see this vibrant tradition return.

