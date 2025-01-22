January 22nd Performance of & JULIET Tour in Houston Canceled Due to Winter Storm Enzo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight's highly anticipated performance of the Broadway tour of & Juliet at the Hobby Center in Houston has been canceled due to local weather conditions caused by Winter Storm Enzo. This unprecedented snowfall has disrupted preparations for the evening's performance, forcing organizers to prioritize safety and operational readiness.

In a statement released earlier today, the Hobby Center, on behalf of & Juliet, addressed ticket holders: “Tonight's performance, Wednesday, January 22 at 7:30 PM of & Juliet has been canceled due to local weather conditions impacting our ability to prepare the show for audiences tonight.

If patrons purchased tickets through an authorized site, no action is needed on their part. If they have sold or transferred their tickets, the patron should share this message. Refunds will be automatically processed to their original method of payment. Please allow 5-7 days for processing.

For additional questions regarding & Juliet, patrons should reach out to their original point of purchase. Tickets are still available for the newly added performance this Friday, January 24 at 1:00 PM.”

Winter Storm Enzo has brought historic snowfall to the Houston area, creating significant challenges for local infrastructure and businesses. Snowfall totals reached over six inches in some areas, with Houston's Hobby Airport recording three inches—the third-largest snowfall on record for the city.

The National Weather Service confirmed widespread snow accumulation throughout the region, with Beaumont receiving six inches and Baytown close behind at 5.5 inches. Most of the Houston area experienced two to four inches of snow, marking one of the most significant snowfalls since 1973.

While the sun began melting some of the snow today, transportation and operations remain affected across the city.

The cast of & Juliet on tour includes Rachel Simone Webb in the title role of ‘Juliet,’ Paul-Jordan Jansen as ‘Lance,’ Teal Wicks as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nick Drake as ‘May,’ Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Michael Canu as ‘Romeo,’ and Mateus Leite Cardoso as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Naima Alakham, Camille Brooks, Nella Cole, Lois Ellise, Ishmael Gonzalez, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Shelby Griswold, Christopher Robert Hanford, Jourdan Ibe, Josh Jordan, Nicole Lamb, Yoshi Maysonet, Usman Ali Mughal, Jaydon Nget, Kyra Smith, and Francisco Thurston.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022.

