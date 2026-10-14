Interview: Seth Daniel Cunningham of DRUNK DRACULA at DRUNK SHAKESPEARE SOCIETY

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Houston-based actor and singer Seth Daniel Cunningham has found a home where Shakespeare, comedy, audience participation, and a little liquid courage collide. As a company member of The Drunk Shakespeare Society, Cunningham helps bring classic stories to life in productions where one performer takes five shots of liquor before the show begins. The result is an unpredictable theatrical experience in which the language of the Bard meets irreverent humor, and anything can happen. Especially with Seth onstage, drunk or sober! Cunningham is currently appearing in Drunk Dracula, the company's spirited (!) take on Bram Stoker's classic vampire tale, running through November 8. With a background in children's theater, musical theater, and Houston's vibrant performance scene, Cunningham brings a distinctive blend of theatrical skill and comedic instinct to the production. He also brings amazingly good looks and a lack of fear to do basically anything! BROADWAYWORLD's Brett Cullum sat down with Cunningham to discuss his journey from children's theater to Drunk Shakespeare, the challenges of performing under the influence, his love of the stage, and the importance of LGBTQIA+ representation in theater.

Brett Cullum: How did you get into this combination of drinking and doing Shakespeare? How long have you been doing this?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Before COVID, I was doing a bunch of small gigs and children's theater. That's where a lot of my professional performance experience comes from. It was a really interesting shift when I got the Drunk Shakespeare gig, which has been going on for about a year and a half now. I got hired in April of last year. Strangely enough, this type of theater often feels like children's theater. There's a lot of audience interaction, and sometimes you have to rein in the audience and control things so they fit whatever narrative or stylistic tone you're trying to create. It felt like a natural transition.

I had a friend who was already working there, and she told me they were hiring actors and suggested I apply. I wasn't sure at first, but then I went to see Macbeth. I thought, "Okay, this is right up my alley. This is exactly the kind of theater and comedy I enjoy." I sent in a video audition with a Shakespeare monologue, adding jokes between the lines to give it a different comedic flair. I also did a few impersonations. Then I got a callback, met with Lori, one of the founders, and Zach, our general manager, and they offered me the job.

Brett Cullum: Did they make you drink at the audition?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: No, they did not make me drink at the audition!

Brett Cullum: As a performer, this is a pretty tall order. Are there precautions you take to make sure everybody is safe?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Absolutely. We make sure we're rested, we eat a full meal beforehand, and we drink plenty of water. Those things are important. We're putting on a show, and we want to make sure we're taking care of ourselves while doing it.

Brett Cullum: Drunk Dracula is returning through November 8. What is it like doing a sauced-up version of Bram Stoker?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: One of the great things about Drunk Dracula, and all the shows we do, is that we get to make them our own. Even if you see the production multiple times, you're going to have two completely different experiences. You'll see two different shows because the actors bring their own personalities, choices, and comedic instincts to the material. That's what makes it so much fun. We're working with a recognizable story, but we're allowed to turn it around and find different ways to approach it. The audience gets to experience the familiar story while also discovering things they weren't expecting.

Brett Cullum: The theater itself is so intimate, it's TINY! There really isn't a bad seat, even in the balcony. It's also a wonderful experience for groups, whether you're celebrating a birthday, a bridal shower, a divorce, or a job transition. People come to celebrate all kinds of life changes.

Seth Daniel Cunningham: You'd be surprised how many people come because they've just finalized their divorce or quit their job. They're ready to celebrate a new chapter in their lives. It's wonderful that people can come together, have fun, and enjoy something completely different.

Brett Cullum: That's one of the things I love about the show. You can see it several times, and it's never exactly the same. I've seen you in Paul Hope's Cabaret, the Garden Theatre's Company, and, of course, Drunk Shakespeare. You've also done children's theater. I saw you in an Obsidian production of Cabaret! What other work should audiences know about?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Children's theater was a big part of my early professional experience. I did several shows with Main Street Theater's children's programming. It taught me a lot about connecting with an audience and being present in the moment. That kind of performance requires you to pay attention to what's happening around you. You can't simply go out there and deliver lines without noticing your audience. You have to respond to them and make sure you're bringing them along with you. Those skills have been useful in Drunk Shakespeare, where audience interaction is such a significant part of the experience.

Brett Cullum: How did you get into acting in the first place? What was little Seth like?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: I got involved with theater when I was young, and it became something I really loved. I eventually got into performing in school, and those experiences helped me realize that this was something I wanted to pursue.

As I continued, I found opportunities to develop my skills and explore different kinds of performance. Theater gave me a place to express myself, and I've stuck with it because it's something that fills my soul.

Brett Cullum: You also sing incredibly well. Did you study voice?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Yes. Singing has always been important to me, and I've continued working on it throughout my life. It's one of those things that fills my soul, and I keep coming back to it because I love doing it. Musical theater allows you to combine so many different parts of performing. You're telling a story, inhabiting a character, working with music, and connecting with the audience. I love that combination.

Brett Cullum: Your journey also included Sam Houston State University's musical theater program. How did that experience shape you as a performer?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Studying theater gave me an opportunity to continue developing as an actor and singer. You learn so much from the people around you, and you begin to understand how many different ways there are to approach a role. Every experience adds something to your toolbox. Whether you're working on a musical, a Shakespeare production, or children's theater, you're learning how to tell a story and how to communicate with an audience.

Brett Cullum: You've also talked about important personal milestones, including coming out and getting married. It sounds like several big life changes came together around the time you joined Drunk Shakespeare.

Seth Daniel Cunningham: They really did. My husband and Drunk Shakespeare have both become important parts of my life, and those experiences have converged in a really meaningful way. It's a beautiful time for me to look back on everything that's happened and appreciate where I am now.

Brett Cullum: Shakespeare is often treated as something very formal, but your company finds all kinds of ways to make it contemporary. Do you ever bring your own identity or experiences into the comedy?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: The show doesn't necessarily focus on sexuality, but there are ways that those experiences can influence how you approach a character. I'm particularly inspired by the Leonardo DiCaprio version of Romeo + Juliet, where Mercutio is bold, flamboyant, and very openly gay. That interpretation shows how you can bring a different perspective to a familiar character. You're still working with Shakespeare, but you're finding ways to make the character feel alive and relevant to a contemporary audience.

Brett Cullum: Representation is especially important in today's political climate. Theater can be a place where people see themselves represented in stories they already know.

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Absolutely. It's important for people to see different identities represented onstage. Theater gives us opportunities to explore characters and stories in ways that challenge expectations. When you take a familiar role and approach it from a different perspective, you can discover something new about that character. You can also give audience members an opportunity to connect with the material in a way they might not have considered before.

Brett Cullum: What would you tell someone who has never been to Drunk Shakespeare? What's the essential information they need before walking through the door?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: The biggest thing is to come with an open mind. Don't expect a traditional Shakespeare production where everything unfolds exactly as you imagine it will. We're taking that material and turning it on its head. We're adding silliness, comedy, and unexpected moments, and the audience is part of that experience. You should be prepared for a show that can go in surprising directions. The fun comes from watching the actors work with the material and respond to what's happening in the room. You can know Shakespeare well or have very little familiarity with his plays. Either way, there's something to enjoy.

Brett Cullum: One of the things that impresses me most about your company is that you're genuinely doing Shakespeare. You're learning the scripts and honoring the original material, but then you're exploding it into something silly and unexpected. It's a fine line, and you straddle it beautifully. Do you think people sometimes underestimate the theatrical work involved?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: I think it's important to remember that we're still working with the text and the story. The comedy comes from what we do with that foundation. We're not simply throwing Shakespeare away. We're using it as the starting point for something different. There's a lot of work involved in knowing the material and being able to play with it. You have to understand what you're doing before you can successfully turn it around. That's part of what makes the performances so exciting. We're working with a recognizable piece of theater, but we're also creating something that feels spontaneous.

Brett Cullum: Houston audiences have plenty of opportunities to see traditional Shakespeare and other classic works. The Alley Theatre, for example, has its own productions, and there's often a playful comparison between the Alley and Drunk Shakespeare when it comes to A Christmas Carol. Have you seen the Alley's version?

Seth Daniel Cunningham: There are so many different ways to approach a classic story. That's one of the wonderful things about theater. You can have different companies working with familiar material, and each one can create a distinct experience. At Drunk Shakespeare, we get to play with the story and find comedy in places people might not expect. Another company might approach that same material from a different angle. Both approaches can be valuable, and I think it's great that audiences have choices.

Brett Cullum: I think the companies complement one another. It would be hilarious to see the casts switch places for a night, though! Imagine the Alley actors trying to fit into the Drunk Shakespeare space, and your company taking over the big stage.

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Can you imagine David Rainey coming through Drunk Shakespeare? That would be something to see!

Brett Cullum: After Drunk Dracula, the company moves into A Christmas Carol. I'm also still waiting for Drunk Cymbeline. My fellow critic Jonathan Netek and I are waiting for that one! It's one of Shakespeare's lesser-known plays, so there's plenty of material to explore.

Seth Daniel Cunningham: You never know! There are so many plays to work with, and that's part of the fun. You can take these stories and find new ways to bring them to an audience.

Brett Cullum: Seth Daniel Cunningham, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with me and walk through your journey into imbibing with the Bard. I think it's a wonderful combination, and you're brilliant in the show. I'll definitely be getting my posse of raucous dudes together for Drunk Dracula. I'll be there cheering you on!

Seth Daniel Cunningham: Thank you so much, Brett!

Drunk Shakespeare's Drunk Dracula runs through November 8. For tickets, performance dates, and additional information, consult the company's official website.

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