Interview: Roc Living of CAMP LOGAN at The Ensemble Theatre

For over 20 years, Camp Logan has been a powerful cornerstone in Roc Living's journey as an actor, taking him from the roles of Franciscus and Bugaloosa to his current portrayal of Gweely Brown. Now, audiences at The Ensemble Theatre will have the chance to experience this gripping story, set against the backdrop of the historic 1917 Houston Riot, when the production opens soon. Camp Logan offers a lens into a pivotal yet often overlooked chapter of African-American history. For Roc, this role is a return to a familiar story and an opportunity to take on one of his most challenging and rewarding characters yet. From Gweely's humor that masks pain to his deep bonds of brotherhood, Roc's performance promises to bring this untold story to life with emotional depth and authenticity.

What was your first reaction when you read the script for Camp Logan, and what drew you most to the role of Gweely Brown?

Well, I first read the script over 20 years ago & performed as other characters (Franciscus & Bugaloosa) in previous theatrical productions of this powerful & gripping story! And my initial reaction was in absolute wonderment because I, like many others cast at the time were completely unaware of this untold, epic story. In this recent production where I portray Gweely Brown, I was selected to do so by the Artistic Director – Eileen Morris & Play Director – Allie Woods. And I can honestly say that it is the most interesting & challenging character portrayal for me.

How has working on a play that delves into such a significant historical event influenced your perspective on history or social issues?

The influence that this play has had on me has been tremendous, at present & in the past. First off, it proves that there is still so much African-American history being suppressed or unmentioned in the current & recent past education system. Which of itself is a deplorable injustice to our human community as a whole. Personally, I take it upon myself to do my own research in regards to African-American history. And this play has further deepened the desire to know more & know our True History!

What have you learned about yourself as an actor while embodying Gweely?

With this portrayal of Gweely Brown compared to the other characters in the play that I’ve been previous cast as, I have a new perspective on “laughing through the pain” or using laughter to mask/subside any moments of emotional distraught.

Was there a particular moment during rehearsals or performances where you felt a deep personal connection to the story or your character?

This particular production of Camp Logan, I’ve felt a deeper connection to my character because of the artistic direction provided by our play director – Allie Woods. He challenged all of the cast to be more introspective by having a one-on-one interview with each of us as our character. And he asked us personal & hypothetical questions related to the story which allowed each character to delve deeper into the heart of the situational plot.

Are there elements of Gweely’s personality or story that remind you of people or experiences in your own life?

The character Gweely & I share many traits which made it easier to bring his character to life. Aside from us having the same hometown, our loving desire for Women & all of their Divine Feminine Greatness, as well as Familial Bonding is important to us both. A personality trait that stands out as being synonymous with one another is having a “go with the flow” type mentality & not “making a big deal” about situations out of our control. But, we will handle business when necessary. Some may view this as being passive-aggressive. I prefer to see it as maintaining my peace of mind.

How do you personally relate to the themes of brotherhood and resilience portrayed in the play?

Fraternity & Comradery are major aspects of this story that I personally relate to being that I do belong to a Brotherhood which exemplifies the aforementioned on a global scale wholeheartedly. These are themes necessary for brethren of all cultures indifferently.

Is there a particular scene or line of Gweely’s that you feel especially proud of delivering? Why?

In my last speaking scene (Act II, Scene 4) of this production, my dialogue with the surviving character – Hardin are truly heartfelt words that resonate within me despite the surrounding chaos & calamity. Not to give it all away, but Gweely says the following compilation of lines to Hardin “Naw-Naw…you going to France…it ain’t too late for you…You run away from here…Run like the devil hisself is chasing you…You got to go on and fight for The 24th in France…You gotta show the world!” These words in particular resonate because it shows Gweely’s selflessness & desire to have some sort of legacy for himself & his Brothers-at-Arms!

What has been the most rewarding moment for you personally during this production?

The most rewarding moment for me during this production is observing the audience engagement during our performances & all the positive feedback received thereafter. It still amazes me how many people are as clueless to this detrimental historical event as I was over 20 years ago. Especially, knowing that this production has been performed nationwide & multiple times in the City of Houston in which it all took place. So, to hear multiple audience members have their interest piqued about learning more & teaching others is more than satisfying.

Who or what inspires you as an artist, and did that inspiration influence your approach to Gweely?

As an artist, I’m inspired by “Life Imitating Art” & “Art Imitating Life” because I observe this world as a stage & we are our own directors by being attuned to the many frequencies of nature itself. Life is cyclical & repetitious in various ways. And to be inspired to live the life of another, however temporary, is a beautiful experience because it causes you to potentially expand your mind to a new horizon and explore a new or familiar mental terrain. And to convey the believability of another perceptual reality making it relatable is intriguing in & of itself.

Have there been any surprising or unexpected influences that shaped how you portray Gweely?

Aside from being under new directorship, there were no surprising or unexpected influences this go-round due to my familiarity to this gripping story from previous performances over 20 years ago outside of the one-on-one interview with the director – Allie Woods previously mentioned.

After taking on this role, how has it shaped or affirmed your purpose as an actor and storyteller?

This role as Gweely Brown this time around has affirmed my purpose as an actor & storyteller by showing me that I’m capable to express myself artistically in multiple ways. I’ve always shied away from musicals due to not having developed my singing & dancing talent. But, this portrayal has piqued my curiosity more than ever to actual receive some professional training & pursue being a triple-talent in the entertainment industry.

If you could speak to the real soldiers who lived through Camp Logan’s events, what would you want to ask or share with them?

Over 20 years ago in Alabama, the cast at the time (myself cast as “Bugaloosa”) had the distinct honor & pleasure to perform this theatrical interpretation of Camp Logan to an audience which included some older gentlemen (85+ years in age) that were closely related to the actual historical event. And we had the fortunate opportunity to speak with them afterwards. Some of the seasoned Veterans stated that it was a challenge to watch. But, all complimented us on how well we depicted the historical event theatrically. The most memorable comment that I can recall is one of the Veterans stating that as he watched us perform this story that he was living it all over again like it was told to him yesterday. He & some of the other Vets were personally given the grave details by survivors of this tragic untold part of African-American history.

Are there other roles or stories you’re eager to explore in the future?

The most recent story/production that I was approached with was “Death of a Salesman” as the character “Ben”. I’ve never read nor seen this theatrical production, only heard of it years ago. I chose to respectfully decline due to numerous conflicts with this present production of Camp Logan. But, after doing a little research on “Death of a Salesman”, my interest has been piqued. So, maybe I’ll get another chance to participate in the future. There are several other roles that I’d love to bring to life. But thanks to Camp Logan, I really want to explore more roles that delve into untold actual or loosely-based stories of African-American characters in history.

