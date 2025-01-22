Interview: Dain Geist of SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR at Main Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston audiences should eagerly anticipate Seven Assassins Walk Into a Bar, coming soon to Main Street Theater, as a fresh and captivating addition to the city's vibrant theater scene. With its dark humor, morally complex characters, and razor-sharp storytelling, this production promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. Dain Geist's unique vision, honed by his dual roles as writer and director, ensures a meticulously crafted, entertaining, and thought-provoking performance. As the play grapples with themes of morality, justice, and the human condition, Houston theatergoers can expect an evening filled with laughter, tension, and engaging post-show conversations. This world premiere at Main Street Theater highlights the company's dedication to producing bold, original works and underscores its pivotal role in Houston's thriving artistic community. Don't miss the chance to be among the first to experience this thrilling new production!

What inspired the concept behind Seven Assassins Walk Into a Bar? Was there a specific event or idea that sparked the story?

Back in 2016 I saw Ten Ways on a Gun at the Landing Theatre Company. Then I saw Evening at the Talk House at Catastrophic. And between those two shows the idea was born – a group of armed individuals, in a bar, swapping stories. I did an initial draft which wasn’t very good, but during the Pandemic, I picked it back up again and started rewriting it.

Callina Anderson, Christianne Mays, Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Seth Carter Ramsey

Photo by Ricornel Productions

Did you write this piece with the intention of directing it yourself? How did that influence your writing process?

When I started to finalize the script, I decided that I wanted to direct it myself. That didn’t influence my writing so much as it kind of forced me to visualize the play on stage – how it might look in a live setting, how I might deal with staging and logistical issues, etc. That adjusted the stage directions but not the actual dialogue so much. I had originally planned to mount and direct the production myself at MATCH, but Becky Udden got wind that I was writing something. She read the script and ultimately asked if I wanted to include it in MST’s season. Obviously, I said yes.

What were some of the challenges in creating distinct voices for each of the characters?

Every writer has their own voice for sure. Aaron Sorkin sounds very different than David Milch or Shonda Rhimes. And after my first draft, all of the characters kind of sounded like me. Which is to say they sounded the same. So, to fix that I had to review individual characters and adjusttheir syntax. Some characters swear a lot, and others don’t swear at all. Some are very eloquent while others literally make up words. Hopefully I’ve made them distinct enough.

Saroa-Dwayne Sasa and Seth Carter Ramsey

Photo by Ricornel Productions

As both the writer and director, how do you balance your creative vision with collaboration from the cast and crew?

We had an initial read where I laid out my thoughts regarding each individual character – who they are, where they came from, etc. I laid out my vision and how each of the characters fit into the story. But after that I gave the actors the freedom to play and create and add to these souls that currently only exist on paper. I let go of any preconceived notion I might have regarding them. They don’t belong to me anymore. They belong to the actors, and I think that’s a good thing.

What has been the most rewarding or surprising part of seeing your words brought to life on stage?

Watching something that at one time only existed on paper suddenly grow into this real thing, on a real stage, with people working very hard to enact your vision is an exciting and frightening and utterly surreal experience. And then you have these actors, adding life to your words. I find myself smiling a lot during rehearsal, because the actors are finding things I never thought of, or motivations that enhance the story.

Callina Anderson, Christianne Mays, Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Seth Carter Ramsey

Photo by Ricornel Productions

With a title as intriguing as Seven Assassins Walk Into a Bar, how do the characters and setting play into the comedic or dramatic tension?

So, it’s very much a dark comedy. The title is literal – the story is about seven assassins in a bar and that automatically sets up a kind of joke. There are serious themes and very dangerous and dramatic moments throughout the play, but hopefully I’ve added enough macabre humor to blunt the subject matter.

Can you share more about the themes explored in this play? What do you hope audiences take away from the story?

In some ways Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar is a not-so-disguised morality play. You have these assassins who kill people for a living – but they each have their own reasons and justifications. It’s not black and white – it’s very, very gray. There’s a moral spectrum, and if I’ve done my job the audience will leave the theatre thinking about where they might fall on that spectrum. Good theatre generates ideas and conversations and debates, and that’s what I’m hoping folks take away from the story.

