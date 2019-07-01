Iconotheatrix Brings The Razzle Dazzle This Summer With CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Iconotheatrix presents their dazzling summer musical, Chicago: High School Edition, August 2 - 4, 2019 at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH).

In razzle-dazzle, roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart (Ivanna Martinez), married chorine, murders a faithless lover. Roxie and a sister murderess, Velma Kelly (Bailor Allen), are both headline hunters seeking to capitalise on pre-trial publicity for the sake of acquittal and stage careers. The story is told through a succession of vaudeville acts: Roxie's pre-trial prison career, the trial itself in which she is defended by the slickest lawyer in town, Billy Flynn (Jack Moore), and her acquittal and return to obscurity. Chicago is a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery - all those things we hold near and dear to our heart.

Chicago is an American musical with Grammy Award winning music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. Set in Jazz-age Chicago, the musical is based on a 1926 play of the same name by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins about actual criminals and crimes she reported. The story is a satire on corruption in the administration of criminal justice and the concept of the "celebrity criminal".

Iconotheatrix, a youth theatre company based in Houston, cast young adults alongside special guest artists, who are professional, working actors in the Houston area. Bailor Allen leads the cast as Velma Kelly along with co-star, Ivanna Martinez, as Roxie Hart. ITX is proud to have Houston-based singer and Top 42 American Idol Season 11 Contestant, Wendy Taylor, guest starring as Matron "Mama" Morton. The remaining principles include Jack Moore (Billy Flynn), Ryan Esparza (Mary Sunshine), Brian Nicholson (Fred Casely), Nathan Schutt (Sergeant Fogarty), Janson Hanes (Amos Hart), Lauren Weinberger (Liz), Sydnie Harris (Annie), Camille Brooks (June), Reilly Wiggins (Hunyak), Megan McGuire (Mona), Peyton Divirgilio (Go-To-Hell Kitty), Shawn Holley (Harry), along with Kailey Hatter and Azia Miranda rounding out the dance ensemble.

The Creative Team is comprised of familiar faces to Iconotheatrix- featuring Direction and Choreography by Eboni Bell, Assistant Direction by David Allen III, and Music Direction by Heather Buzonas.

"The mission of Iconotheatrix is to bridge the gap between educational and professional theatre. We provide an authentic artistic experience in a safe, inclusive environment for young adults. Through bold and innovative theatrical productions and community outreach, our students are a part of the positive progression of the growing Houston theatre economy."

Iconotheatrix made its debut in December of 2014 with their inaugural cabaret, Iconotheatrix: A Prologue. The cabaret kick-started ITX and allowed it to produce their first full production, RENT, in May of 2015. Since then, Iconotheatrix has become a non-profit organization and produced its first full season in 2016-2017 featuring Carrie: The Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Heathers The Musical (High School Edition). In January of 2018, Iconotheatrix was awarded the Most Improved Theatre in Houston by Broadway World.

Chicago: High School Edition will run for only 4 performances from August 2 - 4. Tickets range from $20 for students to $25 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.iconotheatrix.org/current-production.





