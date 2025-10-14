Houston Grand Opera Expands Offerings At Second Annual Family Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston Grand Opera has released additional tickets for the company's second annual Family Day, a special presentation of Humperdinck's enchanting Hansel and Gretel. In addition to opening up the Grand Tier section of the Wortham Theater Center's Brown Theater for the performance, the company has introduced a pair of Fairytale experiences for audiences to enjoy. All tickets and add-ons for Family Day, which takes place on February 14, 2026, at 11 a.m., are now available.

Directed by Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano and company favorite Sasha Cooke, HGO's Family Day performance of Hansel and Gretel is a 90-minute, English-language adventure presented in a relaxed setting designed for young audiences. Inspired by The Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the opera whisks families to a storybook world of dirndls, Alpine hats, and misty clouds, where Hansel and Gretel set off on their quest through the forest, stumble upon the Witch's house of cake, and discover that bravery—and a little cleverness—can save the day.

Alongside a welcoming atmosphere—including additional lighting and flexible entry and re-entry to the theater—the event will feature crafts, photo opportunities, costumed character interactions, and more activities for children in the Wortham Theater Center's Grand Foyer, both before the performance and during intermission. All of these offerings are included as part of guests' regular ticket purchase.

Audiences wishing to enhance their Hansel and Gretel experience may add up to two Fairytale upgrades. Before the show, they are invited to take part in the Enchanted Feast, a special brunch in the Wortham's Founders Salon that includes family-friendly dining options ($80 per person). Afterward, they have the opportunity to ascend the Brown stage for the Fairytale Photo Finale, providing access to explore the set, snap their own photo with costumed performers, and take home a cast-signed photo from the opera ($40 per person). Audiences may add one or both experiences to their carts when checking out.

WHO: The Family Day performance features mezzo-soprano Erin Wagner as Hansel, soprano Alissa Goretsky as Gretel, tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr. as the Witch, soprano Elizabeth Hanje as Gertrude, baritone Geonho Lee as Peter, and mezzo-soprano Megan Samarin as Sandman, joined by the HGO Orchestra and HGO Children's Chorus. Sasha Cooke directs, adapting the mainstage production created by Antony McDonald, with William Long conducting.