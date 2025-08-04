Houston Chamber Choir’s 2025–26 Single Tickets Now On Sale for FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Artistic Director Dr. Betsy Cook Weber, has announced that single concert tickets are now on sale for its 2025–2026 season, titled Friends and Neighbors.

The season features six subscription concerts, a free community concert and masterclass series, and four additional performances presented in collaboration with outside organizations.

Single tickets range from $10–$50, with discounts available for students, seniors, and military personnel. Season subscriptions for the six-concert package are available for $249. Tickets and subscriptions are available at www.houstonchamberchoir.org.

2025–2026 Season Highlights

WA Mozart Requiem, Haydn Te Deum & Applausus

September 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. – St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Mozart and the Haydn brothers—rivals, neighbors, and friends—are united in this sweeping program featuring members of the Houston Symphony. Dr. Betsy Cook Weber conducts.

All God’s Creatures

October 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. – South Main Baptist Church

This animal-themed concert includes Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb, Puts’ If I Were a Swan, Shafer’s Medieval Bestiary, and the world premiere of Houston Seasons – Autumn by Daniel Knaggs and Devondra Banks Brown.

Tapestry: Christmas at the Villa

December 6–7, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. – Chapel of the Villa de Matel

A beloved holiday tradition featuring the Treble Choir of Houston and the Houston Bronze Ensemble in an intimate and festive setting. Only subscribers are guaranteed seats.

Hear the Future Master Classes & Concert

January 24, 2026 – Free & open to the public – Venues TBA

Morning and afternoon masterclasses with Houston-area youth choirs, followed by a joint concert featuring the Houston Chamber Choir.

What Have We Done TODAY?

February 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. – South Main Baptist Church

Guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leads this concert of stunning choral works. Subscriber-only seating guaranteed.

The Sacred Veil

April 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. – St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

This tribute to Houston’s medical community features Eric Whitacre’s The Sacred Veil and a world premiere by J. Todd Frazier, with special guest scientist Dr. Daisy Fancourt.

The Houston Chamber Choir & Friends: Open-ish Mic Night

May 30, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – The MATCH – Matchbox 2

The Choir gets playful with show tunes and pop songs in this lighthearted showcase. 8 p.m. show reserved for subscribers.

Additional Appearances

Sept. 19–21, 2025 – Houston Symphony Collaboration, Jones Hall – Schmitt's Psalm 47

Oct. 12, 2025 – Tower Arts Series, Highland Park UMC, Dallas – All God’s Creatures

Oct. 24, 2025 – St. Francis Episcopal Church 75th Anniversary – The Animals Are Coming!

Feb. 22, 2026 – Voces 44 at St. Luke’s UMC – A collaboration with VOCES8 and U.S. Scholars, conducted by Barnaby Smith and Jason Max Ferdinand