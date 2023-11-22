Houston Chamber Choir to Present Screening of Bradley Cooper's MAESTRO, With Special Guest Jamie Bernstein

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present a special screening of the Bradley Cooper biographical drama Maestro, about Leonard Bernstein, with a guest appearance by Jamie Bernstein, Leonard’s daughter. This fundraiser, with only 68 tickets available to the public, is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at the IPIC Theater in the River Oaks District, 4400 Westheimer Rd.



The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with a brief talk by Ms. Bernstein at 6:45 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. movie screening. By purchasing a ticket, guests will be entitled to a drink ticket for a specialty cocktail, one entrée, unlimited popcorn and soft drinks and a box of candy. Following the movie, audience members are invited to a Q&A session with Ms. Bernstein from 9:15 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Cooper directs and stars in Maestro, along with Carey Mulligan. He also co-produces the film with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. He and Josh Singer wrote the screenplay, which chronicles the complicated lifelong relationship between music legend Leonard Bernstein and wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The film comes out Nov. 22 in theaters in limited release and then on Netflix on Dec. 20.



“This all happened quickly when we learned that my dear friend Jamie would be in town for a ROCO event on Dec. 1 and asked if she could do something with the Choir,” says Robert Simpson, Founder and Director of Houston Chamber Choir. “We worked closely with Jamie in 2018 when we performed Tonight, Tonight Won’t Be Just Any Night, in honor of her father’s 100th birthday. She was an integral part of that performance.”



“Since Maestro was coming out, we thought this could be a unique event for our donors and the public to enjoy a ‘mix and mingle experience’ at IPIC, to view the movie in an intimate setting and to interact with Jamie,” Simpson continues. “She contacted Netflix, which gave the green light for the screening, and we went from there. I am thrilled to have her back in Houston and to share her with our patrons.”



Tickets to the Houston Chamber Choir Maestro event with Jamie Bernstein are $200 each and can be purchased by clicking here or by going to https://houstonchamberchoir.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F4w00001qj9zmEAA.



Only 68 seats are available, so it is recommended that those interested in attending purchase their tickets as soon as possible.



For more information on the Houston Chamber Choir go to Click Here or call 713-224-5566.





About Houston Chamber Choir

Led by Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, the Houston Chamber Choir is a Grammy® Award-winning ensemble of 27 professional musicians selected from the finest choral artists in our region. “One of the jewels of the city’s cultural scene” (Houston Chronicle), the Houston Chamber Choir has brought Houston an array of choral works for 28 years ranging from early music and Baroque masterpieces, including the city’s first period instrument performance of Bach’s B Minor Mass, to the rarely heard Third Sacred Concert by Duke Ellington, and performances and premieres of works by today’s leading composers, many with Houston ties — David Ashley White, Christopher Theofanidis, Dominick DiOrio, J. Todd Frazier, Mark Buller, Karim Al-Zand, Pierre Jalbert, Marcus Maroney, and Daniel Knaggs.



The Houston Chamber Choir’s awards include Chorus America’s Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence and the American Prize. They were one of 24 international ensembles selected to appear at the 2020 World Symposium on Choral Music in New Zealand. The Houston Chamber Choir has appeared at national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, the American Guild of Organists, and Chorus America. Tours have taken them to Mexico, Wales, and the Northeastern United States where they performed at Trinity Church, Wall Street in New York City, and Yale University at the invitation of the Institute of Sacred Music.



The Houston Chamber Choir's recording of the complete choral works of French composer Maurice Duruflé was awarded the 2019 Grammy® Award for Best Choral Performance. In January 2022, Signum Classics released its newest recording of compositions by acclaimed British composer Bob Chilcott. For this recording, the Houston Chamber Choir is joined by the Treble Choir of Houston directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson. The title work, Circlesong, is a 13-movement composition for two choirs, two pianos, and percussion based on indigenous poetry of North America.



