Houston Chamber Choir Will Perform 'I Just Want To Celebrate! Songs From The '70s' at Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Artistic Director Designate Dr. Betsy Cook Weber, presents I Just Want to Celebrate! Songs from the ‘70s on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Miller Outdoor Theatre, a free concert for the entire community. If you grew up in the 1970s, this concert is not to be missed.

For many, there is no better pop music than that created in America in the 1970s. The Houston Chamber Choir will travel through the decade with music by Roberta Flack, the Bee Gees, Carly Simon, ABBA, the Jackson 5 and many others.

Spend an evening under the stars enjoying your favorites and be prepared to rock and roll and sing along with these popular hits. Grab a seat on the hill, bring a picnic and come share in the magical music from some 50 years ago with the Houston Chamber Choir.

WHO: The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Herman Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030

COST: Free and open to the public

MORE: Free parking and seating are first come, first served.

