Houston Chamber Choir Presents 'Candlelight Christmas' This Holiday Season

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, presents "Candlelight Christmas" for its annual holiday concert, in which joyful music of the season will resound through the candlelit beauty of Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Houston. The Houston Chamber Choir once again offers carols both old and new to welcome the Yuletide season. Make this an occasion to join family and friends in a Houston holiday tradition. In the giving spirit of the holidays, patrons are invited to bring items to donate to The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that works to end homelessness and restore hope. Needed are small shampoos, conditioners, soaps and razors.

Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson will conduct the Houston Chamber Choir. Special guest will be international organ recitalist Daryl Robinson, Director of Organ Studies at the Moores School of Music and organist at Christ Church Cathedral. Additionally, the Houston Chamber Choir welcomes back the Treble Choir of Houston directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson.

The concert will be held in person on Friday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. CT and Saturday, Dec. 11, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CT and virtually on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m. CT.

The choir performs at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, 77002, on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11. The concert is available on the Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage (HoustonChamberChoir.tv) starting Sunday, Dec. 26.

Complimentary parking is available in the garage at 511 San Jacinto St., across from the Cathedral.

Single tickets for in-person and virtual concerts range from $10 to $25, with discounts for students, seniors, veterans/military and music educators. Full season digital subscriptions are available at $80. Go to https://houstonchamberchoir.org/2021-2022-season to purchase single tickets or a subscription.