Houston Ballet Creates Virtual RAISING THE BARRE Event

The event raised over $90,000.

On Sunday, the Houston Ballet held a virtual rendition of its Raising the Barre event.

As part of the event, principal dancers Connor Walsh and Yuriko Kajiya, first soloist Oliver Halkowich and soloist Alyssa Springer were each partnered with a local celebrity chefs to create a four-course, one-night-only feast, the Houston Chronicle reports.

There were approximately 80 people who were able to pick up custom meal kits, through a drive-through system.

Walsh and Kata Robata chef Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi served salmon carpaccio with lump crab meat. Next, Kajiya and H-Town Restaurant Group executive chef/owner Hugo Ortega created duck tamales wrapped in banana leaves with mole poblano. A grilled herb-marinated chicken breast with green papaya salad from Halkowich and Underbelly Hospitality chef/owner Chris Shepherd followed.

Fluff Bake Bar pastry chef Rebecca Masson has participated in the event every year for the past decade.

"I put together a box of greatest hits," she said. Her dessert box included Veruca salt cupcake, coach-potato cookie, gooey butter cookie and blueberry financier.

High-level donors received an extra treat, a set of engraved steak knives. The donors' helped raise more than $90,000.

