FRANKENSTEIN To Close Out The Sankofa Collective Season; Announces Casting

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The Sankofa Collective announces the cast of Frankenstein, adapted by Tim Kelly and directed by Brandon McCormick, closing the company's 12th season, THE MASKS WE WEAR. The Houston based theatre company turns to one of literature's most enduring stories to explore creation, rejection and responsibility. Directed by Brandon McCormick, the Season 12 finale brings Sankofa artists and Ross Sterling High School students together for the final chapter of The Masks We Wear.

Leading the cast are Alric Davis as Victor Frankenstein and Steve Scott as the Creature, alongside Caprice Carter as Elizabeth, Christian Tannous as Henry, Ain Rashida Sykes as Frau Frankenstein, and Melania Vasquez as Justine.

The company will be completed by student actors from Ross Shaw Sterling Players Thespian Troupe #10941, under the direction of Trey Morgan Lewis and Jessica Johnson, bringing professional and emerging artists together on the Sankofa stage.

'Frankenstein is a dream project to work on. I believe right now with how deeply engaged with technology we are, that we often lose human connection. We have forgotten how to respect and treat others. We want to navigate how Frankenstein sees the world and how dark it can be when everyone treats you as such a monster for looking or being different,' says director Brandon McCormick. 'We also wanted to challenge societal norms of what we see in theatre. There is something special about ending the 12th season with multiple generations of artists sharing the same stage. We can tell young artists that they belong in this work, but it means so much more when we actually make room for them beside us.'

FRANKENSTEIN is Adapted by Tim Kelly and Directed by Brandon McCormick.

Driven by ambition and a desire to conquer death, Victor Frankenstein creates life - and immediately rejects the being he has brought into the world. Shunned by his creator and feared by society, the Creature is forced into isolation, learning humanity only through observation while being denied it at every turn. Frankenstein challenges audiences to reconsider who the real monster is: the one who is feared, or the world that refuses to see his humanity.

Performance Dates: October 30-November 2, 2026

Venue: Sterling Theatre 11625 Martindale Rd Houston, Texas 77048

Tickets can be purchased by using the link: www.sankofacollectivehouston.com

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