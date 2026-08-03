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Cast Set for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Sankofa Collective in Houston

Nnamdi Nwankwo, Juan Sebastian Cruz and Raven Justine Troupe will star at the Deluxe Theatre.

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Cast Set for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Sankofa Collective in Houston

The Sankofa Collective has revealed the cast of their upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, performances will run Aug 14-17, 2026.

In Jesus Christ Superstar, a revolutionary leader is elevated, scrutinized, and ultimately punished when his existence threatens systems of power. As Jesus rises as a leader in Jerusalem, friends, followers, and forces of power project their fears, hopes, and agendas onto his image, masking his humanity. Told through electrifying rock music, Sankofa brings this tried and true story to life by exploring who gets to remain human when the world demands a savior. Starring Nnamdi Nwankwo as Jesus Christ, Juan Sebastian Cruz as Judas Iscariot, Raven Justine Troupe as Mary and featuring Christina Wells as King Herod.

The cast also features Fortune Onwunali, Ashlynn Sherice, Darius Daniels, Jasmine Christyne, Terrie Donald, Zipporah Jno-Finn, Lamonte Brooks, Carver Mathis, RJ Knapp, Merritt Madison, Michael Morrison and Keri Palmer.

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