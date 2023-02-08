Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents Stephen King's MISERY

When loneliness confuses fictional characters for beloved friends, and passion leads to distortion, can either of them survive the misery? 

Feb. 08, 2023  

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents Stephen King's MISERY

Experience the heart-pounding tension of Misery as Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) envelops you in the narrative through an intimate staging of the tangled relationship between a trapped author and his psychotic fan.

On a dark and desolate snowy night, successful romance novelist, Paul Sheldon, crashes his car into a snowbank and is rescued by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, who brings the unconscious Paul back to her isolated home. While Paul recovers, Annie reads an unpublished manuscript of his latest novel and becomes distraught when she learns that the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Holding him hostage, Annie forces Paul to write a new novel where Misery survives, and he wonders if Annie has any intention of ever letting him go. When loneliness confuses fictional characters for beloved friends, and passion leads to distortion, can either of them survive the misery?

William Goldman is one of the most influential and successful writers of his generation. His film credits include Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Stepford Wives, All the President's Men, The Princess Bride (based on his novel of the same name), Last Action Hero, Marathon Man (based on his novel of the same name) and many others. He co-wrote two plays with brother James Goldman: Blood, Sweat, and Stanley Poole and A Family Affair. Goldman wrote several American classic novels, many articles for acclaimed publications on the topic of screenwriting, as well as several non-fiction books, including The Season: A Candid Look at Broadway (1969) and Adventures in the Screentrade: A Personal View of Hollywood and Screenwriting (1983). His awards include the Academy Award, Writers Guild Award, and British Academy Award, for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and an Academy Award and a Writers Guild Award for All the President's Men.

Misery is directed by Curtis Barber, whose credits include Bug, Dark Play: Or Stories for Boys, and Dead Man's Cell Phone. In 2021, Barber directed the DDTCo. Season 6 production of The Revolutionists. In addition, he directed The Unknown in the annual Student Playwright Festival, performed in Talk Radio and is a member of the DDTCo. creative team serving as artistic associate. "In his capacity as an artistic associate, Curtis is vital," says Artistic Director Malinda L. Beckham. "He brings his talent for staging, research, and delivering the truth into his direction for Misery."

Beckham serves as the show's costume designer in addition to her role as Annie Wilkes. Trevor B. Cone plays Paul Sheldon and serves as the production manager. The remainder of the creative team includes John Baker (lighting design), Mark Lewis (scenic design), Jon Harvey (sound design), Kyle Clark (fight choreography), Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager), and Addison Antonoff (assistant stage manager).




