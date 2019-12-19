DACAMERA Presents Los Angeles Guitar Quartet February 21 At Cullen Theater 

DACAMERA's 2019-20 season continues with American Mavericks: Los Angeles Guitar Quartet at Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 8 p.m. With nearly four decades of experience playing together, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ) is widely regarded as America's most innovative classical guitar ensemble. Marking the quartet's return to the DACAMERA stage, this concert is the 2020 James K. Schooler Memorial Concert, an annual event recognizing the generous bequest made by a loyal DACAMERA subscriber and donor.

In their new program, American Guitar Masters, LAGQ will pay tribute to the many artists who inspired them, such as rock innovators Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa. The evening's highlight is Pat Metheny's Road to the Sun, composed specially for the quartet, which is filled with the composer's trademark grooves, haunting melodies and rich, extended harmonies. The performance begins with an homage to the legendary Nashville guitarist Chet Atkins with a new four-guitar setting for the artist's classic Blue Ocean Echo and Country Gentleman. It will also feature compositions from Ralph Towner, who effortlessly blends jazz, folk and early music influences in Icarus; Bryan Johanson, who deftly traverses rock-and-roll, funk, blues and surf music in Twang; Grammy Award-nominated Frederic Hand, whose compositional style freely mixes Baroque and Renaissance styles into a lyrical and harmonically rich palette in Chorale; and former LAGQ member Andrew York, who composed the folk songs Shenandoah and B and B for the ensemble.

The Grammy Award-winning, internationally recognized ensemble features Scot Tennant, Matt Greif, John Dearman and Bill Kanengiser-four uniquely accomplished musicians who regularly perform multifaceted programs in genres ranging from Bluegrass to Bach.

DACAMERA's chamber music series continues with Folk Inspirations: Avi Avital, mandolin and Bridget Kibbey, harp on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, and Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, and pianist Richard Goode on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Tickets for American Mavericks start at $42.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before the concert begins.





