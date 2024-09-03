Cast Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Theatre Under the Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced the cast of the brand-new production of Little Shop of Horrors!

“Little Shop of Horrors is the perfect show for the Halloween season for Houstonians to enjoy,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges. “If you were thrilled by Sweeney Todd last year, you're going to love what we do with Little Shop of Horrors.”

Leading the cast of Little Shop of Horrors is Rob Riordan in the role of “Seymour,” and Mary Kate Moore as “Audrey,” joined by Dion Simmons Grier as “Audrey II,” Mark Ivy as “Mushnik,” Dan DeLuca as “Dentist,” and the Do Wop crew of the century featuring Simone Gundy as “Crystal,” Sarah Sachi as ‘Ronnette” and Kiara Caridad as “Chiffon'.

Joining them in the ensemble are: John Ryan Del Bosque, Tyler Ray Lewis, Braden Tanner, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux and Holland Vavra.

Melissa Rain Anderson will direct the production. She is joined by Choreographer, Monica Josette; Music Director, Dr. John Cornelius; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Lighting Designer, John Spencer; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; and Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan. Casting for Little Shop of Horrors is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Laura Peete.

The macabre musical masterpiece created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken features a 1960s-style rock and roll score and dark humor that will draw you deep into the world of Audrey II, but remember – don't feed the plants! Little Shop of Horrors runs October 22 through November 3 at Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

