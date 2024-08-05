CRY IT OUT By Molly Smith Metzler Announced At Mildred's Umbrella Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company begins their 2024-2025 season with CRY IT OUT by Molly Smith Metzler, running September 12-28, 2024 at Spring Street Studios.

Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwriting (2018) and the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citation (2018). The production will take place September 12-28, 2024 at Spring Street Studios.

Jessie and Lina may be from vastly different financial backgrounds—Jessie is Ivy-educated and of the manor born; Lina has a night-school nursing degree and terrible credit—but they have one huge thing in common: they've been cracked open by the love they feel for their newborns. One coffee quickly becomes a daily coffee, as Jessie and Lina laugh through the highs and lows of motherhood. But their intimacy is punctured when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard… A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

Directed by Rhett Martinez and featuring Whitney Zangarine, Jason Duga, Chaney Moore and Sammi Sicinski.

Molly Smith Metzler is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter from Kingston, N.Y. She is the creator and showrunner of the limited series Maid, which debuted on Netflix in October 2021, won the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award for Outstanding Writing of a Limited Series–Adapted Long Form, and was named a “TV Program of the Year” by the AFI (American Film Institute). As a playwright, Metzler's plays, including Cry it Out, Elemeno Pea, The May Queen, Carve, Close Up Space and Training Wisteria, have been produced at Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), Humana Festival/Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, Northlight Theatre, Studio Theatre (DC), Detroit Public Theatre, and many more. Awards include Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwriting (2018), the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citation (2018), Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award from The Kennedy Center, the David Mark Cohen Award from the Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE), and the Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting. Metzler is a proud alumna of SUNY Geneseo, Boston University, New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and the Juilliard School, where she was a two-time recipient of the Lecomte du Nouy Prize from Lincoln Center.

Comments