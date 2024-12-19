Ars Lyrica Houston Bridges Centuries with OLD MEETS NEW In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ars Lyrica Houston, the GRAMMY-nominated ensemble celebrated for its authentic performances of Baroque music, ventures into new creative territory with Old Meets New on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 4:00 PM in Duncan Recital Hall, Rice University.

This explorative program showcases the interplay between Baroque and contemporary music, anchored by the ensemble's first-ever commissioned work, Windswept by Houston-based composer Emma Kent Wine.

Ars Lyrica expands its repertoire in its 21st season. Artistic Director Matthew Dirst shares, “We've occasionally programmed contemporary works for period instruments, but this is the first time we've devoted an entire program to exploring the synergy between Baroque and modern music. Old Meets New blends harpsichord and strings with innovative compositions, creating a compelling dialogue across centuries.”

At the heart of the program is the premiere of Windswept, a new work for harpsichord and strings by Emma Kent Wine, whose music “testifies to wonder, vitality, sagacity, and nostalgia through profound simplicity” according to The Boston Musical Intelligencer. Wine reflects on her creative process: “This piece is inspired by the wind in Yorkshire, England—its whispers, twirls, and gusts. I wanted to evoke the breathtaking energy of standing atop a windswept mountain, gazing out over the countryside.”

The program also includes W. F. Bach's spirited keyboard concerto, Gregory Spears' contemplative The Census at Bethlehem, Karol Beffa's dynamic Destroy, and Baroque chamber works by Jean-Marie Leclair and Václav Pichl. Audiences can expect an afternoon of discovery, where Baroque elegance meets contemporary innovation.

The concert will feature Artistic Director and harpsichordist Matthew Dirst, recognized for his “precise and efficient” artistry by the Washington Post; violinist Stephen Redfield, a GRAMMY-winning artist renowned for his mastery of both Baroque and modern styles; and cellist Eric Taeyang Mun, acclaimed for his “nuanced, thoughtful, and technically sound” performances (Theater Jones). Joining them are violinist Maria Lin and violist Jorge Luis Zapata Marin, completing a stellar ensemble dedicated to exploring the rich interplay of Baroque and contemporary music.

The intimate setting of Duncan Recital Hall enhances the program's appeal. “Duncan's modest dimensions and warm acoustics make the experience of this kind of music that much more personal,” Dirst notes. “It's as if the music is close enough to touch.”

Old Meets New

Sunday, January 19 at 4:00pm

Duncan Recital Hall, The Shepard School of Music at Rice University

6100 Main St. Houston, TX 77005

In-person tickets: Regular $50, Student $15

Comments