Alley Theatre to Kick Off Its 78th Season With Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

The Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of its 78th Season kick-off production – Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None. This production celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved Summer Chills series, which started in 1994. Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, directed by Elizabeth Williamson, runs July 19 – August 25, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre.

“I'm so excited that for the 30th anniversary of Alley Theatre's Summer Chills, we are going back to one of Agatha Christie's best-loved plays,” shares Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “The play and novel are so famous that even if you've never read or seen it, you've somehow heard of the idea of ten strangers being invited on an island only to be killed off one by one. It has long been in popular culture, copied and parodied in movies, TV shows, cartoons, and plays. It is a wonderful way to celebrate a 30-year-old Houston Tradition!”

Elizabeth Williamson, Geva Theatre (New York) Artistic Director, known for her ability to breathe fresh life into classic stories while staying true to their essence, shared her insights on the production, “I'm a serious mystery lover, and so I couldn't be more excited to join the team at the Alley (and to get to work with such an extraordinary acting company!) on one of Agatha Christie's most chilling mysteries ever!”

The cast of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None includes Alley Theatre's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Mrs. Rogers, Dylan Godwin as Philip Lombard, Chris Hutchison as Dr. Armstrong, Melissa Molano as Vera Claythorne, David Rainey as Sir Lawrence Wargrave, Christopher Salazar as William Blore, and Todd Waite as General MacKenzie.

The Resident Acting Company will be joined by Susan Koozin (Pictures from Home, Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, Clue) as Emily Brent, Spencer Plachy (The Man Who Came to Dinner) as Rogers, and Gabriel Regojo (Jane Eyre, Sense and Sensibility) as Fred Narracott/ Anthony Marston. Understudies include Lindsay Ehrhardt, Chris Hury, and Christian Tannous.



The creative team includes Scenic Designer Nick Vaughan, Co-Costume Designers Brenda Abbandandolo and Amanda Roberge, Lighting Designer 2024 double Tony-nominee Isabella Byrd, Sound Designer André Pluess, Fight Director H. Russ Brown, Stage Manager Amy Ramsdell, Assistant Stage Manager Ethan Mitchell and Assistant Director Amber D. Gray.

TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale and start at $31. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances. The first five performances are preview performances, and these performances allow audiences to be a part of the development process of shows. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone. (713.220.5700).

