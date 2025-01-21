Alley Theatre Partners With International Theatres To Create GUARDIANS OF THE GODS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced an international partnership with eleven theatres to unite children around the globe. Guardians of the Gods is part of The Childhood Project – a major international collaboration between participating theatres around the world from Bangladesh to Finland. The project aims to enhance culture for children and young people all over the world.

Guardians of the Gods is a play about what unites children across the globe: living in a world ruled by adults. Written by Erik Uddenberg and directed by Gustav Deinoff, the play was developed based on interviews with children and adults from 11 different countries across five continents. During 2025, the play will be performed in all 11 countries in their respective languages. The United States is represented by Alley Artists Alric Davis and Brenda Palestina.

“It is very rewarding to unite people from all over the world on this universal experience: being a child adjusting to adults,” shares Uddenberg.

The world premiere takes place in Diyarbakır, Turkey, on May 30, followed by the US premiere visiting Houston schools in Fall 2025.

“I'm so proud to have Alley Theatre being one of three North American theatres as a part of this international project,” shares Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Unga Klara is without a doubt one of the most important and innovative children's theatres in the world. When I was in Stockholm directing at Strindberg's Intimate Theatre, I had the chance to get to know Unga Klara's founder, the late Suzanne Osten. Suzanne was designated as a ‘national treasure' by the Swedish government, and I treasure the time I had in her apartment chatting with her about theatre surrounded by her shelves and shelves of books. She remains a tremendous inspiration to me and had a deep impact on my life.”

PARTICIPATING THEATRES: Alley Theatre (Houston – USA) , Mordem Arts Centre (Diyarbakır – Turkey), Theatre Direct (Toronto – Canada), La Covacha Teatro (México City – Mexico), Theater Festival/Assitej (Warsaw – Poland), Unge Viken Teater (Lillestrøm – Norway), Svenska Teatern (Helsinki – Finland), Drama for Life (Johannesburg - South Africa), Prachyanat Theatre (Dhaka – Bangladesh), Complejo Teatral de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires – Argentina) and Unga Klara (Stockholm – Sweden.)

