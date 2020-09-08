4th Wall Theatre Company In Cooperation With De-Cruit Presents A Filmed Performance Of CRY HAVOC!

CRY HAVOC! will be available for viewing on YouTube through September 20, exclusively for 4th Wall's audience.

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, has coordinated with Stephan Wolfert of DE-CRUIT to make available a recording of his unflinching one-man show CRY HAVOC! for a limited time.

Houstonians who were fortunate enough to experience the show live at 4th Wall will find the genius and urgency of Mr. Wolfert's performance has been faithfully reproduced in this limited engagement online experience.

Written and performed by U.S. Army veteran and actor Stephan Wolfert, CRY HAVOC! seamlessly interweaves Shakespeare's most famous speeches with personal experience to help us understand the national crisis we face when we fail in re-integrating our veterans. The 90-minute tour de force performance renders Shakespeare contemporary, makes the suffering of our military veterans ancient, and introduces Mr. Wolfert's DE-CRUIT program to heal trauma through Shakespeare and science.

Thanks to the collaboration of 4th Wall and Stephan Wolfert, a filmed version of a 2017 performance of CRY HAVOC! will be available for viewing on YouTube through September 20, exclusively for 4th Wall's audience. Access to the performance is free, but a suggested donation of $25 is encouraged to continue to support the work of 4th Wall Theatre Company. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to DE-CRUIT to advance their mission of supporting veterans re-entering into civilian life. To gain access to this limited-availability recording, viewers must join 4th Wall Theatre's email list at this link.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You