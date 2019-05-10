The HK Phil Raises HK$2,000,000 With 2019 Fundraising Concert

Following the continuous success of our past fundraising concerts, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) organised the annual Fundraising Concert at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 30 March 2019 (Saturday). The concert raised over HK$2,000,000 to support the HK Phil's extensive education and outreach programmes, nurturing the young generation with world class orchestral music.

This year the theme of the Fundraising Concert is "A Musical Encounter with the HK Phil". Under the leadership of conductor Gerard Salonga, music lovers performed alongside the HK Phil and showcased their passion towards music.

The stellar roster of the Fundraising Concert include (in alphabetical order of surname or name): Mr Sam Au-yeung, Ms Charis Chan, Mr William Chan, Ms Lora Chow, Face Productions, Friends In Memory of Florence Hui, Ms Jade Han, Hong Kong Harp Chamber Music, Hong Kong Music Development Association, Ms Clara Li, Ms Vivian Liao, Mr Y. S. Liu, Mr Michael MacLeod, M.int Academy - PerforMINTS, Mr Malcolm Mok, Rightmind International Nursery & Kindergarten, Shining FinStars, Mr Chris Tang, Ms Charmaine Wong and Mr Michael Yin.

KoShing 11 Serviced Apartment is the title sponsor of "A Musical Encounter with the HK Phil - Fundraising Concert 2019".





