THE LION KING Premieres Hong Kong Season With Opening Gala Tonight

The international tour of Disney's THE LION KING will tonight make its Hong Kong premiere at AsiaWorld-Expo, promoted locally by iMe Global Limited.

Hong Kong audiences embrace the musical's arrival following two triumphant previews leading into a much-anticipated gala premiere tonight. With the Broadway production now in its 22nd year, the wait is finally over for Hong Kong audiences to experience the landmark musical in their home city.

The AsiaWorld-Expo Arena has been set up in a bespoke Theatre Mode for THE LION KING's Hong Kong season. The international production will play to Hong Kong audiences in English with Chinese surtitles for a total of 31 performances.

"THE LION KING is in its 22nd year and Tony Award winning director Julie Taymor and her creative team have brought together a truly global cast and crew for this tour. We're thrilled the show is resonating so strongly with Hong Kong audiences" said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions.

"The scale and magnitude of this world-class production is incomparable. Hong Kong audiences will be treated to a truly authentic Broadway experience, delivered by our incredible international cast who continue to bring to life director Julie Taymor's vision with such passion and exuberance", commented Producer of the international tour, Michael Cassel.

This International Tour of THE LION KING premiered in Manila in March 2018 and has continued to break box office records as well as touring to new territories including Manila, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and now Hong Kong.

For a strictly limited season, tickets to THE LION KING can be purchased at HKTicketing | 31 288 288.





