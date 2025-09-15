Pianist Behzod Abduraimov Reunites With the HK Phil For Belt and Road Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will welcome the return of pianist Behzod Abduraimov in “Swire Proudly Sponsors: Belt & Road | Long Yu & Behzod Abduraimov”, a programme of Russian masterworks conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu. Praised for his “magic touch” (The Times), the internationally acclaimed Uzbek pianist made his debut with the HK Phil in 2015 presenting Rachmaninov's Third Concerto. A decade later, he returns for his third collaboration with the orchestra, this time performing the composer's much-loved Second Concerto.

HK Phil and Swire share a common vision of promoting Hong Kong as a global arts and culture hub. Sponsored by Swire for the second consecutive year, the Belt and Road concert aims to foster cultural exchange by presenting musicians and masterpieces from Belt-and-Road countries. The evening begins with Mussorgsky's Khovanshchina: Dawn on the Moskva River, a prelude often performed as a standalone piece and a favourite concert opener. Unfolding with stillness and clarity, the piece paints a tranquil yet majestic vision of daybreak over the river, evoking both timeless natural beauty and the undercurrents of historical change. This poetic opening offers a moment of quiet reflection before the programme embarks on its wider emotional and historical journey.

The concert continues with one of the most celebrated works in the repertoire for piano and orchestra: Rachmaninov's Second Piano Concerto. Its premiere in 1901, with the composer as the soloist, marked a significant turning point in his life and career after years of depression, and secured his reputation as one of the greatest Russian composers of the 20th century. Abduraimov, who has performed with leading orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony and the Munich Philharmonic, brings to the performance his hallmark passion and virtuosity.

The programme concludes with Rimsky-Korsakov's beloved Scheherazade, op. 35. Inspired by the Tales of the Arabian Nights, also known as The 1001 Nights, this richly coloured score tells stories from the ancient Arabic world, Persia, and India. A former sailor, Rimsky-Korsakov vividly captures seafaring adventures in musical notes. Under Long Yu's baton, the HK Phil will guide the audience through a diverse palette of soundscapes and timeless storytelling, bringing this cross-cultural programme to a splendid close.

“Swire Proudly Sponsors: Belt & Road | Long Yu & Behzod Abduraimov” will be held on 27 September 2025 (Sat) at 5PM at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.