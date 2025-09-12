M+ Hong Kong Will Launch New Facade Commission AYOUNG KIM: DANCER IN THE MIRROR FIELD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



M+, Asia's global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) in Hong Kong, has announced a new M+ Facade commission, Dancer in the Mirror Field (2025), by artist Ayoung Kim (South Korean, born 1979). Set in a futuristic city, this visually striking animated film explores society's obsession with optimisation and efficiency through a mysterious annual competition. Commissioned by M+ and Powerhouse, Sydney, Dancer in the Mirror Field will be shown on the M+ Facade every night from Friday, 3 October to Sunday, 28 December 2025. The Hong Kong presentation is supported by Presenting Sponsor Julius Baer, a leading Swiss wealth management group. The work will be presented next year at Powerhouse, Sydney in a major exhibition that reflects on mall culture.

Dancer in the Mirror Field is a speculative fiction film depicting an annual competition organised by a delivery service platform. Coordinated by a mysterious entity, the contest aims to identify the individual with the most optimised movements. The work reflects on the contemporary obsession with efficiency and the performative effects it has on bodies in the service of wider technological and economic forces.

Three versions of the protagonist Ernst Mo (an anagram for ‘monster') compete for the coveted title in locations where past and future seem to intertwine. Following the instructions relayed to them, the three Mos begin in a large structure resembling a high-tech gladiatorial coliseum that is inspired by Hong Kong's sleek shopping malls. They then have a dramatic chase through the neon-drenched streets of a parallel universe Hong Kong. Throughout the film, various elements from Kim's previous works reappear alongside digital cameos of real objects in the collections of M+ and Powerhouse, the museums that commissioned the work.

Dancer in the Mirror Field is part of Kim's acclaimed fiction series Delivery Dancer (2022–ongoing). It is inspired by classic 1980s Hong Kong action films and stylish animated shows like Aeon Flux (1991–1995).

Suhanya Raffel, Museum Director, M+, says, ‘M+ is delighted to partner with Powerhouse, Sydney, on our joint commission for the M+ Facade, underscoring our shared commitment to supporting visionary artists like Ayoung Kim. The collaboration with Powerhouse embodies the transformative potential of artistic exchange, provoking critical reflection and deepening global dialogue on technology, moving image, and the human experience.'

Lisa Havilah, Chief Executive, Powerhouse, Sydney, says, ‘This inaugural commission marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration with M+, built on a shared commitment to supporting artists to bring ambitious work to new audiences. We are thrilled to be supporting Ayoung Kim's major new work and following its premiere on the M+ Facade, we look forward to presenting it as part of the launch of our new museum Powerhouse Parramatta.'

Sunny Cheung, Curator, Design and Architecture, M+ and Francisco Lo, Assistant Curator, Moving Image, M+ say, ‘Kim's work is a compelling reflection on the environments that shape our everyday lives. By blending speculative fiction with urban iconography, the work invites audiences to explore how movement, identity, and optimisation are constructed within society. We are particularly excited to see her visual language enriched by architectural references drawn from Hong Kong's built environment and objects drawn from the collections of M+ and Powerhouse, Sydney. Premiering on the M+ Facade within the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong, the work resonates with the urban landscape as a site of critical inquiry.'

Ayoung Kim says, ‘This new chapter of Delivery Dancer delves into the tensions between individuality, technology, and labour. I am delighted the work will be presented on the M+ Facade prior to its exhibition at Powerhouse Parramatta. Set against Hong Kong's dense urban fabric, the M+ Facade offers an extraordinary platform that amplifies the concept of the work and invites viewers to glimpse fragments of their everyday lives within it.'

On Saturday, 4 October 2025, M+ will host a conversation, moderated by Sunny Cheung, Curator, Design and Architecture, M+, between Ayoung Kim and Cha-i Kim, stunt actor of Squid Game and the stunt choreographer of Dancer in the Mirror Field. They will discuss the making of Dancer in the Mirror Field, their collaborative motion capture process, and Kim's work with game engines and machine learning technologies. The free talk will be held in English and Korean, with consecutive interpretation in English. For details, please refer to the M+ website.