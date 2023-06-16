Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The May Go Try PlayWrite winner is John Wythe White for his piece Gun Shy.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

May 2023 prompt: Write a ten page maximum scene about a group of people retaliating against a companies “woke” policy.  Like doing some kind of action against Target selling rainbow flags, or Disney having a pride day, or Budweiser beer.  Whatever it is, it’s more than a protest or a boycott.

John Wythe White’s short fiction, essays, travel writing, theater reviews and humor have appeared for many years in Hawaii-based magazines and newspapers. He has published two books—Short-Timers in Paradise, a collection of stories and essays, and the novel A High and Beautiful Wave. His plays have been produced by Kumu Kahua and The Actors' Group.  

  
Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. 
  
Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the June 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of June is: A 3 prop prompt.  Write a ten page maximum scene that uses a leaf blower, a Ken doll, and a can of Spam.  Whatever scene you create, you must use all three props, and each prop must be essential to the action/story of the scene.


CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT 
  
Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild. 
  
There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press. 
 Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon! 
  

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, Vacations Hawaiʻi, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

