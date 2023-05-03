Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The May 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

May. 03, 2023  
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The May 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the May prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.


The prompt for the month of May 2023 is:

A woke prompt. Write a ten page maximum scene about a group of people retaliating against a companies "woke" policy. Like doing some kind of action against Target selling rainbow flags, or Disney having a pride day, or Budweiser beer. Whatever it is, it's more than a protest or a boycott.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your May entries HERE

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community
Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The American Rescue Plan of 2021, The State
Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Honolulu Star-
Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy's Restaurants, Hawaiian Electric, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, Leonard and Charlotte Chow, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Provide Free Show Tickets To Dramatists as Participant Of Playwrig Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Provide Free Show Tickets To Dramatists as Participant Of Playwrights Welcome
Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced that it has joined the Playwrights Welcome program, a nationwide ticketing initiative created to support and inspire playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists.
Honolulu Chamber Players And Choir To Perform Two Premieres At Kawaiahao Church Photo
Honolulu Chamber Players And Choir To Perform Two Premieres At Kawaiahao Church
MidAm International has announced the world premiere of composer/conductor Chris Maunu's Phoenix: A Trilogy of Hope on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Kawaiahao Church in Honolulu, Hawaii with with the Honolulu Chamber Players.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The March 2023 Go Try Pla Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The March 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
Due to the very large amount of entries in March this announcement is coming a little later than usual but we are happy to announce that the March Go Try PlayWrite winner is Julia Gillman for her piece Novelty Reboot.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents FOLKS YOU MEET IN LONGS Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents FOLKS YOU MEET IN LONGS
Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Alvin Chan have announced the team for Folks You Meet in Longs.

More Hot Stories For You


Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The May 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWriteKumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The May 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
May 3, 2023

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the May prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Provide Free Show Tickets To Dramatists as Participant Of Playwrights WelcomeKumu Kahua Theatre Will Provide Free Show Tickets To Dramatists as Participant Of Playwrights Welcome
April 26, 2023

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced that it has joined the Playwrights Welcome program, a nationwide ticketing initiative created to support and inspire playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The March 2023 Go Try PlayWrite ContestKumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The March 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
April 21, 2023

Due to the very large amount of entries in March this announcement is coming a little later than usual but we are happy to announce that the March Go Try PlayWrite winner is Julia Gillman for her piece Novelty Reboot.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents FOLKS YOU MEET IN LONGSKumu Kahua Theatre Presents FOLKS YOU MEET IN LONGS
April 14, 2023

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Alvin Chan have announced the team for Folks You Meet in Longs.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel Announce Multi-Year Resident Show Coming to Hawai'iCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel Announce Multi-Year Resident Show Coming to Hawai'i
April 12, 2023

Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group broke the news last night that they have teamed up to bring Honolulu residents and visitors a bespoke new multi-year resident show, exclusive to Hawai‘i. Executives from both organizations were joined by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to make the exciting announcement.
share