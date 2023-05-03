Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The May 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the May prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.



The prompt for the month of May 2023 is:

A woke prompt. Write a ten page maximum scene about a group of people retaliating against a companies "woke" policy. Like doing some kind of action against Target selling rainbow flags, or Disney having a pride day, or Budweiser beer. Whatever it is, it's more than a protest or a boycott.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your May entries HERE

