JIMMY O. YANG HAS NO FRIENDS TOUR to Play Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

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Jimmy O. Yang Has No Friends Tour will come to Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, February 6 - 7:00 P.M.

Jimmy O. Yang is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer whose work spans film, television and sold-out arenas across the globe. Earlier this year, O. Yang released his third stand-up special, Finally Home, in theaters, becoming the first Asian comedian to debut a comedy special in cinemas. Filmed and directed by O. Yang in his hometown of Hong Kong during a record-breaking run of five sold-out shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Finally Home premiered in cinemas and is now streaming on Hulu.

On screen, O. Yang starred in Hulu's Interior Chinatown and will next appear in Netflix's upcoming Las Vegas drama series The Roman, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Oscar Isaac. He has also starred as Jian-Yang on HBO's Emmy-winning Silicon Valley and the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians. Additional credits include Netflix's Love Hard and Space Force, on which he also served as a writer.

A globally touring stand-up headliner, O. Yang recently has sold out arenas in America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Breaking the record for the largest English stand-up comedy show ever held in Hong Kong and Tokyo. His previous specials, Good Deal and Guess How Much?, have amassed millions of views and rank among Amazon Prime Video's top-performing comedy programs.

O. Yang is also the bestselling author of the memoir How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, a sharp and funny reflection on culture, family and chasing your dreams. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Los Angeles from age 13, he speaks English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Shanghainese.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 18 Hrs 50 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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