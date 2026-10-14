JIMMY O. YANG HAS NO FRIENDS TOUR to Play Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
The comedian will perform at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.
Jimmy O. Yang Has No Friends Tour will come to Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, February 6 - 7:00 P.M.
Jimmy O. Yang is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer whose work spans film, television and sold-out arenas across the globe. Earlier this year, O. Yang released his third stand-up special, Finally Home, in theaters, becoming the first Asian comedian to debut a comedy special in cinemas. Filmed and directed by O. Yang in his hometown of Hong Kong during a record-breaking run of five sold-out shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Finally Home premiered in cinemas and is now streaming on Hulu.
On screen, O. Yang starred in Hulu's Interior Chinatown and will next appear in Netflix's upcoming Las Vegas drama series The Roman, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Oscar Isaac. He has also starred as Jian-Yang on HBO's Emmy-winning Silicon Valley and the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians. Additional credits include Netflix's Love Hard and Space Force, on which he also served as a writer.
A globally touring stand-up headliner, O. Yang recently has sold out arenas in America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Breaking the record for the largest English stand-up comedy show ever held in Hong Kong and Tokyo. His previous specials, Good Deal and Guess How Much?, have amassed millions of views and rank among Amazon Prime Video's top-performing comedy programs.
O. Yang is also the bestselling author of the memoir How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, a sharp and funny reflection on culture, family and chasing your dreams. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Los Angeles from age 13, he speaks English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Shanghainese.
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