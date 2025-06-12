The Greek National Opera’s Professional Dance School Hosts Performance Epilogue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Greek National Opera’s Professional Dance School will present the performance Epilogue, under the guidance of Director of Studies, Yorghos Matskaris, on Saturday, 21 June, and Sunday, 22 June 2025, at 20.30, in the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera at the SNFCC. The students conclude this year’s academic cycle by being challenged on four choreographies created by Lucas Viallefond, Ermira Goro, Edouard Hue, and Kyriakos Kontozis, a student of the School.

The modular performance Epilogue will open with the classical choreography Étude, a new piece by the French choreographer Lucas Viallefond, who also collaborates with the Paris Opera and the Paris Conservatoire Ballet Schools, set to an original musical composition orchestrated and performed by Giorgos Kontovas. It features a demanding choreography, focused on the training of classical ballet dancers.

The globally acclaimed Greek dancer and choreographer Ermira Goro will present her new creation, Skipping on Stardust, commissioned by the GNO Professional Dance School. In it, movement turns into a vibrant dialogue between the body, space, and emotions. Dancers mould images that sometimes flow gently and at other times explode, creating a dialogue between light and shadow, tension and peace. This piece does not follow a linear narrative; instead, it unfolds like a physical poem, open to interpretation.

The internationally celebrated French choreographer and founder of the Beaver Dam Company, Edouard Hue, recomposes, especially for the GNO Dance School, an excerpt from the second act of his work Dive. Here, instinct strips movement, leading it to its purest form – shaped by directness, impulse, and necessity. The performers expose the creative process, revealing a dance that is both deeply personal and exciting.

In the performance, alongside the distinguished choreographers’ pieces, one of the School’s students, Kyriakos Kontozis, will make his choreography debut with a new creation titled Rock, Scissors, Paper. This commission from Kyriakos Kontozis is part of the School’s educational policy aimed at creating a new generation of choreographers in Greece.

Following the two presentations at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera, the GNO Professional Dance School will, for the first time in its history, participate in the Kalamata International Dance Festival, with the performance Epilogue, on 22 July 2025.

