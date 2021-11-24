THE BEAR'S TALES Will Stream on GNO TV

A squirrel, the darkness-woman and a walking tree meet up in an original musical tale about diversity. Stop motion animation and contemporary music create a magic forest of sounds and images, inspired by Sofia Gubaidulina's work Musical Toys (1969).

Creative team - Cast

Music editing (musical collage, improvisation) - Piano, keyboard: Ann-Kristin Sofroniou

Original text - Libretto: Andriana Minou

Illustration - Animation: Christina Spanou

Narrator - Singer: Maria Katrivesi

The stream runs 23/12/2021 to 30/04/2022.

Learn more at https://tv.nationalopera.gr/en/online-festival/the-bears-tales/