Pierre Boulez at 100 Comes to Greek National Opera

Grammy and Emmy award-winner pianist Gloria Cheng and the celebrated Dutch pianist Ralph van Raat will present a unique concert as a tribute to Pierre Boulez, the “unconventional trailblazer” composer and maestro who marked the 20th century.

The concert’s programme entitled Pierre Boulez at 100 includes works covering Boulez’s entire career, from his youth and his more “modernist” period to the tender, mature pieces he composed on the occasion of Gloria Cheng’s wedding. The programme also extends to his important and often unknown relationships with other composers, such as Frank Zappa and Morton Feldman. The two pianists will also perform solo works discovered in Boulez’s archive after his death in 2016.

The concert “Pierre Boulez at 100” is part of the GNO Alternative Stage’s unit of programming titled “CYCLE OF THEMATIC CONCERTS”, which falls under the ACT “FESTIVAL EVENTS OF THE GNO ALTERNATIVE STAGE 2024-2025” » (MIS 6002467) with code 2024ΕΠ08570049 (Priority: “Fostering regional social cohesion through the enhancement of mechanisms and infrastructure to support employment, education, health care and socioeconomic inclusion” of the programme “Attica 2021-2027) and is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and National Resources.

