VIDEO: Stage Entertainment Germany's Managing Director Discusses the Future of Theater

In a recent interview, Uschi Neuss, Managing Director of Stage Entertainment Germany, answers questions about changes to the schedule and a possible reopening of the musical theater.

Watch the interview here.

In addition, Neuss provided the following statement:

Even if we made some of you wait a long time, especially at the beginning of the completely unfamiliar situation for all of us: Thank you for having decided on new performance dates in such a large number through our rebooking offers, sometimes for the repeated time. A great expression of your love for musical theater!

At this point I would like to inform you that we can start our game operations again after the forced break - but it's not quite that far yet. At all of our locations, official requirements still apply, which make it impossible for us to reopen our theaters for you.

Because: The maximum number of spectators allowed in each case and the existing distance requirements only allow for a clearly deficit game operation at the moment. As a private theater company, we do not receive any government subsidies and are therefore dependent on attaining attendance figures that cover our costs.

We work tirelessly on solutions for you. And our artists and all other employees would like to open doors and curtains for you again today rather than tomorrow! So we are well prepared for our comeback.

It is not yet clear when exactly more guests will be allowed in theaters. This is more than unlikely within 2020. We therefore had to adjust and postpone our schedule again for your and our planning security. So z. B. the premiere of MAMMA MIA! in Hamburg about a year later after the running of our new production of the Broadway blockbuster WICKED, and Disney's DIE EISKÖNIGIN will celebrate its German premiere in Hamburg in August 2021 instead of March. You will find detailed information about all our shows and your booking options here on our website.

I am convinced that the world would be poorer in terms of something crucial without great live entertainment we experienced together. That's why we start our shows as soon as we may! We will always keep you up to date, e.g. B also via our new video format "Stage Updates".