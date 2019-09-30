VIDEO: First Look at PRETTY WOMAN DAS MUSICAL in Hamburg

Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

Pretty Woman das Musical has officially opened in Hamburg!

German theater stars Patricia Meeden plays Vivian and Mark Seibert plays Edward. The show is currently running at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe.

Get a first look at the production in the video below!

PRETTY WOMAN the movie was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990, and was the fourth highest-grossing film in North America that year, and the third highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie still holds the record for selling the highest number of ticket in the US for a romantic comedy.

The show ran on Broadway for just over a year, closing on August 18, 2019.

Tickets for Pretty Woman in Hamburg can be bought online at https://www.stage-entertainment.de/musicals-shows/pretty-woman-hamburg.html.





