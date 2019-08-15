THE LANGUAGE OF WATER to Play at Deutsches National Theater

The Language of Water will play at Deutsches National Theater on select dates from Sept. 13 through Oct. 24.

Cassie's real name is Kasienka. Ever since she and her mother left their native Poland, their lives have been turned upside down. Their once wholesome family life has devolved into sharing a bed with her distraught mother in a cramped room. While Kasienka tries to get accustomed to her new surroundings in the English city of Coventry, she painfully realizes what it means to be a foreigner. Her mother, on the other hand, has just one purpose in mind - to find her husband, the father of her daughter, who abruptly abandoned them years ago. But Kasienka wonders whether her father even wants to see them, and if so, how would that work? And if that weren't enough, strange things are happening with her body. The only time Kasienka finds peace of mind is when she's swimming, cutting paths through the water, lane after lane. Until one day William from the eighth grade sits down at the edge of the pool and throws her world off kilter again.

This international award-winning youth novel by Sarah Crossan, published in 2013, tells the poetic but ruthlessly honest story of migration that takes place every day in Europe. Thanks to Crossan's free verse style, there is always ample space for readers to fill the story with their own thoughts and emotions. Following the production About Men, The Language of Water will be Esther Jurkiewicz's second production staged at the DNT.

The play's creative team includes Esther Jurkiewicz (Director), Henriette Hubschmann (Set and Costume), Francesco Wilking (Music) and Eva Bormann (Dramaturgy).

The cast features Isabel Tetzner as "Kasienka," Elke Wieditz as "Mutter" and Bastian Heidenreich as "William."

