Storm Damages the Roof and Floods the Stage of the Stuttgart Opera House

Storms in Germany last night caused damage to Stuttgart Opera House, Sky News reports. Parts of the roof and several statues on the city's opera house were blown to the ground by strong winds.

"I'm standing underneath the roof and getting very wet," said the opera's manager Viktor Schoner.

250 people were attending a performance when the storm hit, but there were no injuries.

Schoner said some parts of the stage were flooded when the water poured down inside along the lighting installation.

The Wurttemberg State Theatres consist of the Staatsoper Stuttgart, the Stuttgart Ballet and the Schauspiel Stuttgart. Since 1994, the three branches have been successfully run in a unique form of management: All three branches are self-governed both artistically and economically by their respective intendant. Viktor Schoner is responsible for Opera, Tamas Detrich for Ballet and Burkhard C. Kosminski for Drama, whilst Managing Intendant Marc-Oliver Hendriks is responsible for the theatres' administration and overall business management.



Until today, the Staatsoper Stuttgart has repeatedly left important marks in the world of contemporary music theatre. With its explicit emphasis on the idea of ensemble theatre it is considered to be one of the leading houses worldwide. Per season, the Staatsoper Stuttgart pulls an audience of approximately 230.000 visitors with a regular figure of approx. 16.000 subscribers. The opera house itself is equipped with 1.404 seats.



With the beginning of the 2018-19 season, the Staatsoper Stuttgart has acquired a new venue called "Nord", where productions take place which are specifically aimed at primary and secondary schools as well as the younger audiences in general.



On six different occasions, the Staatsoper Stuttgart has been awarded „Opera House of the Year". The Staatsopernchor Stuttgart numbers amongst the best choirs in the world of European music theatre and so far, has been elected „Opera Choir of the Year" on ten different occasions. The Staatsorchester Stuttgart, too, has once won the title of „Orchestra of the Year".