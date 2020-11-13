Staatsoper Unter den Linden Presents HIPPOLYTE ET ARICIE

Experience the production on November 21st from 7.30 pm.

On November 21st from 7.30 pm, you can experience Jean-Philippe Rameau's HIPPOLYTE ET ARICIE, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle, staged by Aletta Collins and with costumes, stage and light design by Ólafur Elíasson, as free video-on-demand on www.staatsoper-berlin.de during the digital BAROCKTAGE weekend.

As part of the ARTE Opera season 2020/21 another production of Rameau's opera can be watched via live stream this Saturday, November 14th: Staatsoper's partner ARTE Opera will be showing HIPPOLYTE ET ARICIE for audiences all over Europe at 8 pm live from the Opéra Comique - Page officielle in Paris, staged by Jeanne Candel, with the Pygmalion choir and orchestra under the musical direction of Raphaël Pichon.

Further info about this production and the live stream can be found here: bit.ly/ArteOpera_HippolyteetAricie.

