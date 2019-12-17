Shermin Langhoff Will Extend Her Term As Artistic Director of the Maxim Gorki Theatre Until Summer 2023

Shermin Langhoff will continue to serve as artistic director of the Maxim Gorki Theatre until the end of the 2022/2023 season. In 2013 Langhoff was appointed to the Gorki for five years. In 2016 her contract was extended early, by mutual agreement, to 2021, with an option for two more years - which Berlin Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer and Langhoff have now agreed upon.

After many successful years with Jens Hillje as co-artistic director, this season the artistic management team is being expanded with an Artistic Advisory Board, on which Hillje serves as a member. This new committee is replacing the previous model of co-directorship.

The Artistic Advisory Board meets at regular intervals, advising the artistic director and supporting the Gorki's work. Its members are united by their fruitful and, in part, long-term involvement with the Gorki.

Jens Hillje became co-artistic director together with Langhoff in 2013, was head dramaturg during their first seasons and remains an influential artistic partner for the theatre today. In addition to resident directors Nurkan Erpulat, Yael Ronen and Sebastian Nübling, new resident director Oliver FrljiÄ‡ will also serve on the board and direct two productions per season until 2023. Head of artistic production Christine Leyerle, managing dramaturg Johannes Kirsten and managing director Marcel Klett further expand the board with members of the Gorki's team.

The Artistic Advisory Board includes the following theatre makers:

Nurkan Erpulat (director), Jens Hillje (dramaturg), Oliver FrljiÄ‡ (director), Sebastian Nübling (director), Yael Ronen (director), as well as Johannes Kirsten (managing dramaturg), Marcel Klett (managing director) and Christine Leyerle (head of artistic production).





