Review: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at MEHR THEATER AM GROSSMARKT

Welcome Back To Hogwarts

Feb. 21, 2023  

WELCOME BACK TO HOGWARTS!

We all know the three magical words in the theatrical world, "It's Opening Night"! The excitement, the jitters, the murmurations in the lobby and the auditorium before the curtain rises for something new.

Same Same but different!

We have been here before, enjoying the first production of J.K. Rowlings HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in a foreign language. The lavish MEHR THEATER AM GROSSMARKT in Hamburg welcomes us back for yet another Opening Night of the marvelous play, tightened up like the Broadway Version, playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York.

Will the Wizarding World still be as magical as it was before?

The shorter version might be more family-friendly, as you don't have to plan multiple visits to discover what is happening in the Potterverse.
The Magic casts its spell when you enter the theatre, and the extended design starts your journey long before the lights get dimmed.

The plot's essence has stayed the same. The Cursed Child still opens where the epilogue of "Deathly Hallows" leaves off. We meet again at Kings Cross Station for yet another wizarding adventure, a byzantine one.

Markus Schöttl is starring again as Harry Potter. With Zodwa Selele as Hermione Granger, Sebastian Witt as Ron Weasly, Alen Hodzovic as Draco Malfoy, and the marvelous cast, the Wizarding World got thrillingly turned upside down.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Markus Schöttl (Harry Potter) ©Manuel Harlan

Of course, there was excitement about how to get the best out of what was formerly known as Part One and Two.

Hopping on the Hogwarts Express now feels like boarding an ICE (A German High-Speed train) The show's tempo increases right after the pre-show announcement.

We often talked about theatre experiences and found metaphoricall examples to describe the highs and lows of what we witnessed on stage. Hamburg's Cursed Child is the Six Flags Great Adventure Kingda Ka Rollercoaster of the theatrical world.

Of course, Magic is happening in front of you (it's Harry Potter we are talking about), but it doesn't feel like theatre any longer. It's a live experience far beyond boundaries. Second to none!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamburg ©Manuel Harlan

"Those that we love never truly leave us!" (Dumbledore)

I got asked if there was something I needed to include from the previous Version. As much as I enjoyed the Theatrical Opus Magnus called Part One and Two, I fell for the new Version. It fits and clicks (if you know, you know), gives you chills, and leaves you with your mouth wide open. Of course, I thought of Hagrid and how charmingly Hans-Jürgen Helsig (The Sorting Hat) portrayed him in the Original Version, but, to be honest, Cursed Child is doing fine without the Keeper of Keys.

"Think about those you love, think about why you're doing this." (Snape to Scorpius Malfoy)

Albus Potter (Vincent Lang) and Scorpius Malfoy (Hardy Punzel) found the power of love in their friendship, a wizarding "Bromance" led the two Loosers from Zeros to Heros. The adventurers and challenges of life are slightly more manageable when you are with a beloved one, like Albus and Scorpius. Something Hogwarts is going on to teach us over and over again.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (re) opened and took the Opening Nights audience by storm. The Wizarding World in Hamburg got even better than before.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Hamburg © Manuel Harlan

For further information, visit: www.harry-potter-theater.de





