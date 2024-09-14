Photos: ELISE & PAUL: A New Musical Dramedy

The show will play Kleine Theater Haar on the 29th of November 2024.
Get a first look at ELISE & PAUL - a new musical dramedy in the photos below.
Set in Munich 1866, this two character play tells the true story of the unheard-of liaison between the young actress Elise Kreuzer and Prince Paul von Thurn & Taxis (wing adjutant and intimate friend of the Swan King, Ludwig II.).
The show, created by Laura Oswald & Raphael Binde (who both also appear as the title characters) and Titus Hoffmann, started as a student project in cooperation with the Theater Akademie August Everding in Munich.
ELISE & PAUL will return at the Kleine Theater Haar on the 29th of November 2024. For more information, visit: https://kleinestheaterhaar.de.
