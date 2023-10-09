POWDER HER FACE Comes to Semperoper Dresden This Month

On Friday, 20 October 2023, the opera by Thomas Adès can be enjoyed for the first time in Dresden.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year Photo 2 MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards
Semperoper Dresden Presents the Premiere Of TURNADOT On 7 October 2023 Photo 4 Semperoper Dresden Presents the Premiere Of TURNADOT On 7 October 2023

POWDER HER FACE Comes to Semperoper Dresden This Month

Following its world premiere at the Cheltenham Festival in 1995, the chamber opera Powder Her Face has gone on to thrill audiences around the world, becoming one of the most frequently performed works of modern British music theatre. Now, on Friday, 20 October 2023, the opera by Thomas Adès can be enjoyed for the first time in Dresden.

The two-act chamber opera »Powder Her Face« is based on a 1960s divorce case that shook English high society when the Duke of Argyll accused his wife of multiple adulteries, providing evidence in the form of compromising photographs and diary entries. Mixing memory with fantasy, Adès and his librettist Philip Hensher present the elderly Duchess of Argyll (Lady Margaret Campbell died in 1993 at the age of 80) in a hotel room as she looks back on a life overshadowed by the very public sex scandal. 

Musically, Adès’s opera for fifteen instrumentalists and four soloists is an eclectic homage to the musical styles popular during the lifetime of the scandal-ridden protagonist. In the composer’s unique approach, the work paraphrases the characters’ costume changes in newly arranged musical quotations from the 1930s to the 1960s, borrowing from tango and swing as well as from composers such as Kurt Weill, Alban Berg and Igor Stravinsky. Today, almost twenty years after its premiere, »Powder Her Face« has lost none of its enduring power, transforming a great dramatic tragedy into social discourse.   

The premiere of the first new production of the 2023/24 season in Semper Zwei will feature two singers making their Semperoper debuts, namely English soprano Mary Plazas and Welsh soprano Rhian Lois as the Duchess and the Maid, respectively. They are joined by the American bass Andrew Nolen and his compatriot, the tenor Peter Tantsits, both familiar to local music lovers. The premiere audience on 20 October 2023 can also look forward to British-German maestro Tim Anderson, who is conducting for the first time in Dresden. 

»Powder Her Face« Thomas Adès

Opera in two acts

Staging: Georg Schmiedleitner 

  

Premiere at 7 pm on Saturday, 20 October 2023, in Semper Zwei

Additional performances on 22, 24, 25, 27 and 28 October 2023

Dresden premiere

With Mary Plazas, Rhian Lois, Peter Tantsits, Andrew Nolen 

The project orchestra will be conducted by Tim Anderson.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased online or from the Schinkelwache box office on Theaterplatz (T +49 (0)351 4911 705).




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
Semperoper Dresden Presents the Premiere Of TURNADOT On 7 October 2023 Photo
Semperoper Dresden Presents the Premiere Of TURNADOT On 7 October 2023

The Semperoper invites you Puccini's Turandot, the first premiere production of the 2023/24 opera season – Dresden debut for director Marie-Eve Signeyrole – star-studded cast headed by Elisabeth Teige in the title role.

2
LA TRAVIATA Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October Photo
LA TRAVIATA Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October

In der anstehenden Vorstellungsserie von La traviata singt Lisette Oropesa erstmals im Haus am Ring die Violetta. Juan Diego Flórez ist wieder als Alfredo Germont zu erleben und Ludovic Tézier als Giorgio Germont. Das Staatsopernorchester dirigiert Pier Giorgio Morandi.

3
MEREDITH MONK AT 80 Comes to Munich Photo
MEREDITH MONK AT 80 Comes to Munich

The most comprehensive survey ever of the work of legendary American artist Meredith Monk (b.1942, New York City) will be presented at Haus der Kunst in Munich, opening on 10 November 2023 and running until 3 March 2024. Learn more about the exhibit here!

4
Darlin To Release Party Anthem Booze Hound This Month Photo
Darlin To Release Party Anthem 'Booze Hound' This Month

Indie pop artist Darlin has returned with her latest single, 'Booze Hound' set for release on September 22nd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IGL
Institute of German language. (8/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You