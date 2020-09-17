Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oper Frankfurt Announces Changes to 2020-21 Season

Sep. 17, 2020  

Oper Frankfurt has announced changes to its 2020-21 season, OperaWire reports.

The company's previously announced new production of Zemlinsky's "Der Traumgörge" has been postponed to a future season. The production will be replaced with "Le Vin herbé" by Frank Martin.

Le Vin herbe will open on November 22 and will be conducted by Markus Poschner and Nikolai Petersen. The production was created by Tilmann Köhler. It will be performed through January 31.

These changes come after Oper Frankfurt previously cancelled part of its production of "I Puritani", and postponed "Le Grand Macabre" by Ligeti to the 2023-24 season.

Read more on OperaWire.



