Münchner Kammerspiele Presented Six Shows Under New Artistic Director Barbara Mundel

Learn more about all six of the new shows, which took place across October.

Barbara Mundel has taken over as artistic director of the Münchner Kammerspiele. Over two consecutive weekends in October, the theatre presented six new productions.

Learn more about all of the shows below:

On Friday, October 16 at 6 pm , "Eine Jugend in Deutschland" (A Youth in Germany) celebrated its premiere in the production by Jan-Christoph Gockel. The show is a piece for actors and puppets based on the novel by Ernst Toller. Gro Swantje Kohlhof and Walter Hess starred.

On Saturday, October 17th, the premiere of the realistic drama "The Assembly" took place in the Werkraum. The piece is a coproduction with Porte Parole (Montreal), directed by Chris Abraham, co-directed by Verena Regensburger.

Saturday, October 17th saw the first concert of the series "Humaniteeling # 1." The concert was performed by musicians Ashraf Sharif Khan and Viktor Marek. An elusive "Sufistep" (Viktor Marek) between Hip Hop, Acid, Electro and Dub meets a masterful sitar performance (Ashraf Sharif Khan). The opening of the evening belonged to the artist Preach.

On Sunday, October 18th, children and adults were able to listen to the music of "Miseducation Munich # 1: Paddy Steer & Masters of the Universe" one last time in the Therese-Giehse-Halle.

Also on Sunday, October 18th, Heike M. Goetze presented "Love. An argumentative exercise " by Sivan Ben Yishai. New ensemble member Johanna Eiworth was seen in the lead role.

The world premiere of Christine Umpfenbach's "9/26 - Das Oktoberfestattentat" took place on Saturday, October 24th. In her research project, the director Christine Umpfenbach tells the stories of the victims of the attack on September 26, 1980 in many voices. Above all, however, the project focuses on the personal consequences of such attacks - and how we as a society deal with the victims of right-wing violence. The production was created in cooperation with the Otto Falckenberg School.

"Scores that shaped our friendship" was also shown on October 24th. The project is by new ensemble member Lucy Wilke and Paweł Duduś. "Scores that shaped our friendship" is about togetherness. It's about attention to detail and having fun. Lucy Wilke and Paweł Duduś explore the breadth of their friendship. This cocktail of personalities also challenges the stereotypes and normative perceptions in society and culture that zealously characterize, marginalize and discriminate against everything that is different. This work offers insights into an alternative way of life and existence. It shows qualities and values a??a??that we would like to be more present in our daily life.

On Saturday, October 24th, Ayşe Güvendiren presented "Law (s) - About the crime against Marwa El-Sherbini". Director Ayşe Güvendiren tries to uncover layers of meaning in the El-Sherbini murder case. In order to track down previously unheard of, history is questioned anew.

On Sunday, October 25th The "Day of the Jewish-Muslim Leading Culture - a decentralized congress " took place at the Münchner Kammerspiele. The author Max Czollek counters the image of a harmonious "German unity" with the provocative assertion of a "Jewish-Muslim dominant culture" that invites another narrative of German history and society: because the reality of many Jews, Afro-Germans and people often Color, Muslims or so-called guest workers often do not fit into the ethnocentric memory narrative of the united German people.

