MJ - DAS MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL Opens In Hamburg Tonight

The 4-time Tony Award-winning hit show MJ – Das Michael Jackson Musical will celebrate its German Opening Night at Stage Theater an der Elbe, Hamburg, tonight, Sunday, December 1. Check out a first-look image of star Benét Monteiro in the title role ahead of today's Opening Night festivities below!

The production is the first to incorporate translated dialogues while all songs remain in English. Staged in Germany´s musical capital, Hamburg, by the original Broadway creative team, the German cast is headed by Benét Monteiro. The Brazilian-born actor has starred in the title roles of the German productions of Hamilton and Disney's Hercules and shows deep respect for this new role.

“I feel extremely honored and humbled to play one of the world´s most famous artists whom I have adored since my childhood,” stated Monteiro.

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon stated, “The German cast is terrific. It´s been a pleasure working with all these talents on and off stage and to see this wonderful production come to life in Hamburg, a city vibrant of arts and a long musical tradition. Hearing the audience´s reaction in the first previews assured us of the fact that Michael Jackson enjoys a huge and passionate fan base in Germany.”

MJ – Das Michael Jackson Musical is produced by Stage Entertainment in Germany. Managing Director Uschi Neuss stated, “We couldn't be more happy. Ever since we saw the show on Broadway, we knew that we wanted to present it to German audiences. We are very grateful for the trustful collaboration with the original production team, and we are overwhelmed by the warm welcome the show has received already in Hamburg.”

The complete Hamburg cast includes DNPRI (Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones), Mario Gremlich (Dave), David Hughey (Rob / Joseph Jackson), Jay Karim Jonker (Cover MJ, Cover Michael), Jessica Mears (Kate / Katherine Jackson), Perci Moeketsi (Nick / Berry Gordy), OXA (MJ alternate), Eve Rades (Rachel), Pedro Reichert (Alejandro) and Prince Damien (Michael). In ensemble roles: William Baugh (Jermaine), Caleaf Henson (Randy), Lea-Katharina Krebs (Fan Girl, Cover Rachel), Adrianna Patłaszyńska (L.A. Girl), Rafael Portela (Marlon), Prince Orji (Jackie), Roberto Vai (Fosse), Daniel Vliek (Astaire) and Zoë van Zadelhoff (Suzanne). As swings: Vic Anthony, Naomi Dundas, Timna Engelmayer Gee'rald, OJ Lynch, Léo Maindron, Rob „Krucible“ Marshall, Gyman Reeb and Noey Viereck.

Centered around the making of the 1992 "Dangerous" world tour, MJ - The Michael Jackson Musical presents some of the most popular and best-selling songs in music history, going far beyond the star's unique moves and unmistakable sound. Staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the show offers a rare glimpse into the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status. Set design by Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and the lighting design by acclaimed six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). Costume design is by Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen (Come From Away), projection design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), hair and wigs by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda) who, along with Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple), is also responsible for the orchestrations and arrangements. MJ - The Musical is produced by Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.

Stage Theater an der Elbe Hamburg was built and opened by Stage Entertainment exactly ten years ago. With it´s shing glass and stainless steel façade, the 1,800 seat, one balcony theatre has become a Hamburg landmark on the south bank of Elbe river, allowing audiences a spectacular view of the city and a free ferry boat ride approach.

MJ is currently playing in New York at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. Since performances began in December 2021, the production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre eleven times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Pittsburgh, PA starring Jamaal Fields-Green and the West End production is playing at London's Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost. The Tony Award-winning production will open in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Benét Monteiro

